Jason Quigley: “I am coming back here to win a world title again."

Jason Quigley is in the mix again - and believes he can bring regular big-time boxing back to Ireland.

Quigley (19-2, 14KOs) will top the bill on April 1 at the National Stadium as he makes his return to the ring.

The Donegal man squares up to Denmark’s Kim Poulsen (30-6, 8KOs) in the headline bout. Quigley fought for the WBO world middleweight title in November, 2021, but was stopped by Demetrius Andrade in New Hampshire.

The 31-year-old has been inactive since, but wants to announce his return in style.

“I am not just coming back here for the sake of it,” Quigley said at the launch of ‘The Return’, a fight night promoted by Elite Sheer.

“I am coming back here to win a world title again. This is the start of it. I am not coming back to fight for a world title - I’m coming back to win a world title.”

As an amateur, Quigley won ten Irish titles at the National Stadium, including the Elite middleweight crown in 2013. The chance to dance again under the lights of the iconic South Circular Road venue has stoked a fire again.

“I’ve had many great memories here. Becoming the national senior champion here was one of my special nights," he said.

“It is a pleasure to take this opportunity in Dublin, to take the chance to get professional boxing back on its feet. I want to leave this sport in a much better place than when I came into it. Professional boxing needs that in Ireland.”

Barry Walsh of Elite Sports Promotions, who have teamed up with Sheer Sports to put on the April 1 show, feels The Return can stir real excitement for a new generation of professional boxing in Ireland.

“This isn’t just a one-trick pony,” Walsh, who hopes to secure tv coverage for the show, said. “We are here to roll this out on a major scale.”

Quigley is trained by former world champion Andy Lee, who believes this is a chance for the sport to move on from a troubled period.

“This whole show is a great opportunity,” Lee said.

“You have Jason, Paddy (Donovan) and Edward (Donovan), who are three of the best professional fighters in this country; Jason is at world level. This is a chance for people to see these fighters again.

“It’s great to have boxing back again.”

TRAINER: Jason Quigley "The Return" Press Conference, National Stadium, Dublin 10/2/2023 Andy Lee Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Quigley-Poulsen is backed by a strong undercard that includes a shoot-out for the BUI Celtic title when James McGivern (5-0, 1KO) finally faces off with Tony McGlynn (3-0).

Sparks are sure to fly when Belfast southpaw McGivern and McGlynn clash in an eight-rounder.

McGivern meets unbeaten Dubliner McGlynn, who will be fighting in his home city for the first time as a pro.

“It’s a big fight, this has been going on for a year,” McGivern said.

“It was meant to happen in Belfast, but it fell through. I have been harping on about a Celtic title for so long. I’m ready to rock and roll.”

Barry Walsh said: “If ever two lads needed to get into the ring, here they are. This is going to be an absolute stormer of a fight.”

Exciting Scot Tyler Jolly will make his pro debut on April 1. Jolly was the welterweight bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games having won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

After three wins in Australia, Darragh Keogh (3-0, 1KO) fights in Ireland for the first time while three-time Irish finalist Paddy Walsh makes his professional debut.

Walsh’s brother, the ‘Kingdom Kid’ Liam Walsh (4-0-2, 1KO) is back having won on the Elite Promotions ‘Time To Go Again - Rising Out Of The Ashes’ card in November.

So too is the exciting Brett McGinty (6-0, 1KO), the Ricky Hatton-trained middle returning following a November win over Alessandro Ruggiero.

Rising Limerick brothers Paddy Donovan (9-0, 6KOs) and Edward Donovan (5-0, 1KOs) will look to extend their unbeaten records.