It was a shameful NFL season but the show keeps on going

Hype building is an essential requirement for any sport and the NFL has it down to a fine art. This week the Super Bowl takes centre stage. The United States retains an array of Broadway worthy cultural events but on Sunday there is only one show in town.

In order to elevate it every cog is cranked to the max. Since the Conference Championships’ conclusion, the publicity production line has been in overdrive. How much of it is by accident and to what extent is it design? It doesn’t really matter. The headline dominance is still the same.

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, retired yet again. It was reported and later refuted that CBS had an ‘intervention’ for Tony Romo, the once beloved pundit who endured a significant fall in approval rating this year.

After a campaign working with Fox as an analyst, Super Bowl winning coach Sean Payton returned to the sidelines with the Denver Broncos. Impressive attention grabbing even for an industry that manages to turn an 18-week regular season into a 365-day news cycle. The machine stomps on.

It’s worth the squeeze, too. A ballpark of 100 million US viewers will tune in this weekend. The worldwide audience will double that tally. 82 of the top 100 US TV broadcasts in 2022 came from the NFL. It is a spectacular stranglehold with such popularity functioning as a fundamental part of the allure. Everyone else is enthralled by the inferno, how can you possibly look away?

Not that there aren’t enough storylines to sufficiently fuel the pre-game interest. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid arrives with a hall of fame-worthy CV and as he prepares to face his former team. ‘Big Red’ is finally getting his flowers. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce will make history when they become the first brothers to play each other in the decider. You better believe the pre-game previews have banged that drum for all its worth.

Patrick Mahomes has mounted an MVP year and defied an ankle sprain to reach the final frontier. Now he must defy a ferocious pass rush in order to secure his second ring. What it means for the GOAT debate and his overall ranking is fodder for talking heads in a week like this.

Everywhere you gaze the amusement warps and churns out another spellbinding nugget. Eagles fans are up in arms because Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster claimed the best Philly Cheesesteaks are not in Philly. Kelce implored Chiefs supporters to not dress the iconic Rocky sculpture in rival colours since an ESPN deep dive revealed that more often than not, it has a habit of backfiring on opponents. This is about more than rings and glory; sandwiches and statues are on the line. We’re through the looking glass here, people.

So step back from that glass. Look at it for what it really is and look back on what this year has been. Stained beyond salvation. What will the year be remembered for? Brady or Mahomes or Jalen Hurts or maybe even Brock Purdy. What should it be remembered for?

It started with the Houston Texans reaching settlements with 30 women who accused former quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in massage appointments. Watson was handed an 11-game suspension and went on to sign the most lucrative fully guaranteed contract in history with the Cleveland Browns. Coach Brian Flores instigated a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins at the start of 2022. Amidst several startling allegations, the subsequent investigation eventually saw Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fined $1.5 million and suspended for tampering.

There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games. Most shamefully, Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer one just days after he had already taken a hit that left him staggering around on the turf. When Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL announced if it came to it, they would honour his post-playing career pension. They had to announce it because there is no legal obligation to do so.

His contract contained a standard split that moved him to a lower rate if he landed on the injured reserve list. An agreement was reached to ensure his deal was fully honoured. The league did their best to turn it into a feelgood story. Nonetheless, you couldn’t help wonder is it not absurd that a player’s salary can effectively be cut in half if they are injured while doing their job?

Of course, much of this is nothing new. This billion-dollar business has always brought moral failings with it. They all do. 2022 was the year sports fans proved they have a higher tolerance for the bullshit. It started with the Winter Olympics in Beijing. It ended with the World Cup in Qatar.

It seems no line is uncrossable. Is there any intolerable transgression? What would it take for the audience to walk away?

We want to enjoy our cake without the blight that comes with it. Not to say the sentiment is not understandable. Often the sense is that something is happening just out of sight. What lies beneath. The temptation to overlook it is a hopeless assumption that by ignoring the problem it doesn’t exist or might even vanish. In this country our main dramatic cliché is silent shame. An expression that is far from exclusive. The tactic is worldwide.

We watch Messi and an extraordinary World Cup despite the stage that hosts it. Mahomes vs Hurts and all the drama guaranteed with it is enough to ensure we tune in on Sunday. Followers can create terms where what the left hand does is separate from the right. We celebrate in our way while trying not to condone theirs. What those corporations are like as businesses is irrelevant to what football is like as sport. And, let it be said, the majority did not opt for this. Nor did the players or coaches. These are encroachments on the game.

Yet the fact that someone is trying to use it, or the reality that they think they can get away with it, is precisely why it is impossible to separate the two. It is ok to want nice things and care about basic decency at the same time. Navigating that chasm shouldn’t require fans to commit to one side or the other but the bare minimum is to delve deeper. Step back from the bright lights and sit in the darkness. Can we acknowledge it for what it really is?

Everybody here is compromised in some way. If we’re going to have any chance of getting better, the first step is admitting it.