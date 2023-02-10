Irish boxers will not compete at World Championships as IABA pulls participation

Irish boxers will not compete at the IBA World Championships in March and May after the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) pulled out of both the men's and women's competitions.

Both the IBA Women’s World Championships in India in March and the IBA Men’s World Championships in Uzbekistan in May will pass by without any Irish participation. The decision by the boxing body means that current World champions Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst will not be given the chance to defend their crowns.