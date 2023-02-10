Chiefs' quarterback Mahomes earns second MVP award

Mahomes, broke the single-season record for total yards, surpassing Drew Brees' previous record with 5,614 yards in a season where he led the league in touchdown passes with 41.
Chiefs' quarterback Mahomes earns second MVP award

MVP: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Pic: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 10:28
Simon Evans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player (MVP), for the second time, on Thursday ahead of his Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes, broke the single-season record for total yards, surpassing Drew Brees' previous record with 5,614 yards in a season where he led the league in touchdown passes with 41.

The quarterback led his team to first seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record and then battled through an ankle injury to take the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

Mahomes, who also was MVP in 2018, was named MVP at the NFL Honours event at the Phoenix Convention Center.

In a video message he thanked his family and the Chiefs organisation and his team-mates before making clear his focus was on Sunday's big game.

"Every day we are giving everything we have together to go for the ultimate goal -- the Super Bowl. Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend," he said.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won the Coach of the Year award after leading the team to their first post-season campaign since 2016 in his first year in charge.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was voted Defensive Player of the Year and Minnesota Vikings wide-receiver Justin Jefferson was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year after the 32-year-old enjoyed a strong season, seven years after he was last a regular starter.

Former New York Jet Smith completed a league-best 69.8% of his passes and threw for a career-high 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest during the penultimate week of the regular season before recovering attended the event and received a standing ovation after a powerful speech.

© Agence France-Presse

More in this section

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor face off ahead of their rematch 4/2/2023 Eddie Hearn meeting Conor McGregor to discuss Katie Taylor Croke Park shortfall
Sluggish first quarter proves Ireland's undoing Sluggish first quarter proves Ireland's undoing
FIA World Rally Championship Sweden - Day One Craig Breen finishes seventh on opening stage of Rally Sweden
<p>ALL ACTION: Claire Melia in action for Ireland against the Czech Republic. Pic: Basketball Ireland</p>

James Weldon laments Ireland's 'really frustrating' first quarter

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.331 s