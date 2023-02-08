Russians will win 'medals of blood' if allowed to compete, says Ukraine's Usyk

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games over the IOC's willingness to let athletes from Russia and its close ally Belarus return to international competition for the 2024 Games, albeit as neutrals without national flags or anthems.
Russians will win 'medals of blood' if allowed to compete, says Ukraine's Usyk

'MEDALS OF BLOOD': Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after winning the World Heavyweight Championship WBA Super IBF, IBO and WBO fight against Anthony Joshua.

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 15:11
Reuters

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russia from the Olympic Games, saying any medals they win in Paris next year would be tainted by the blood of his countrymen who have died in Russia's year-old invasion.

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games over the IOC's willingness to let athletes from Russia and its close ally Belarus return to international competition for the 2024 Games, albeit as neutrals without national flags or anthems.

Russians have competed as neutrals in the past three Olympics as punishment for state-backed doping, but Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics.

"I am a Ukrainian athlete. I won an Olympic gold in boxing in 2012. I am the current world heavyweight champion," Usyk said in a statement addressing IOC President Thomas Bach.

"You want to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Olympics. Russian armed forces invaded our country and kill civilians," he said.

"The Russian army is killing Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroying sports grounds as well as sports halls. The medals that Russian athletes are going to win are medals of blood, deaths and tears."

Paris 2024 organisers say they will abide by the IOC's decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in the Games, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the governing body to ban them from the Games.

If they are not barred, he said, it would be tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".

Russia denies committing atrocities in Ukraine and has said that attempts to ban its athletes from international sports are "doomed to fail."

Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine to combat what it describes as a security threat from Kyiv's developing ties to the West. Kyiv and Western allies call Russia's actions an unprovoked imperial-style land grab.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Tuesday it was inconceivable to have Russian athletes marching as a delegation in the French capital "as if nothing had happened" while "bombs are still raining down on Ukraine".

More in this section

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers to decide on NFL future after 'darkness' retreat
Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over
<p>KING JAMES: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, poses with Karrem Abdul-Jabbar after passing him to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Pic: AP Photo/Ashley Landis</p>

Reaction to LeBron James becoming the NBA's all-time top scorer

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.293 s