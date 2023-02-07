World Club Cup, Ireland vs France and Super Bowl LVII: your sport on TV this week

It has to be Ireland vs France, doesn't it? A potential Six Nations title and/or Grand Slam decider. The Aviva Stadium. Saturday from 2pm. RTE 2. Don't miss it.
Manchester United are playing their old rivals Leeds United this weekend but if you can't wait until then for the match then good news because they are also playing each other on Wednesday night. Unfortunately though it is not on TV for some reason so it will need to be streamed.
There's not many sporting events quite like the Super Bowl. The glitz, the glamour, and the fireworks on and off the pitch. Also there's even a huge concert in the middle of it all. Unfortunately for us here in Ireland, the programme doesn't start until 11.30pm on Sunday night given the time difference so if you can't stay awake for it, it's definitely worth recording.
Flamengo v Al-Hilal, World Club Cup Semi-final, Live Score.
Sheffield Utd v Wrexham, FA Cup, Premier Sports 1 and ITV4.
Salernitana v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1.
European Track Championships, Cycling, Eurosport 1.
Al Ahly v Real Madrid, World Club Cup Semi-final, Live Score.
Sunderland v Fulham, FA Cup, BBC1.
Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf
10.50am-12.30pm Stage 1 Women’s UAE Tour Cycling, Eurosport 2.
European Track Championships, Cycling, Eurosport 1.
Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Arena.
Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Bulls @ Nets; Bucks @ Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.
Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf.
Stage 2 Women’s UAE Tour Cycling, Eurosport 2.
Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.
European Track Championships Cycling, Eurosport 1.
England v Italy, Rugby U20, BBC Red Button.
Scotland v Wales, Rugby U20, BBC Red Button & S4C.
London Irish v Northampton, Premiership Cup Semi-final, BT Sport 3.
Ireland v France, U20 Rugby, RTE2 and BBC Red Button.
Birmingham City v West Brom, Sky Sports Football.
Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf.
West Ham Utd v Chelsea, BT Sport 1.
Manchester City v Arsenal, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Showcase.
Horse racing, ITV4 ; Newbury, Virgin Media One.
Ireland v France, Six Nations, RTE2 and UTV.
Arsenal v Brentford, Premier Sports 1.
World Club Cup Final, Live Score.
Scotland v Wales, Six Nations, Virgin Media One & BBC 1.
European Track Championships, Eurosport 1.
Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Laois v Waterford, Hurling League, TG4.
Celtic v St Mirren, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1.
Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd, Sky Sports Football.
Limerick v Clare, Hurling League, RTE2.
Lakers @ Warriors, Sky Sports Arena.
Islam Makhachev v Alexander Volkanovski, UFC, BT Sport 1.
Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf.
- Final stage Women’s UAE Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 2.
Tottenham v Manchester Utd, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football.
Kilkenny v Tipperary, Hurling League, TG4.
Dublin v Antrim, Galway v Cork, Hurling League, TG4.
Leeds Utd v Manchester Utd, Sky Sports PL.
Manchester City v Aston Villa, Sky Sports PL.
England v Italy, Six Nations, RTÉ 2 & UTV.
Rangers v Partick Thistle, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1.
European Track Championships, Cycling, Eurosport 2.
Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Villarreal v Barcelona, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, Sky Sports NFL, Showcase & UTV.