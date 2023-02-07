World Club Cup, Ireland vs France and Super Bowl LVII: your sport on TV this week

Don't miss: It has to be Ireland vs France, doesn't it? A potential Six Nations title and/or Grand Slam decider. The Aviva Stadium. Saturday from 2pm. RTE 2. Don't miss it.

Stream it: Manchester United are playing their old rivals Leeds United this weekend but if you can't wait until then for the match then good news because they are also playing each other on Wednesday night. Unfortunately though it is not on TV for some reason so it will need to be streamed.