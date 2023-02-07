World Club Cup, Ireland vs France and Super Bowl LVII: your sport on TV this week

Tonight there's a huge FA Cup replay which many are hoping will have a Hollywood ending.
Don't miss: It has to be Ireland vs France, doesn't it? A potential Six Nations title and/or Grand Slam decider. The Aviva Stadium. Saturday from 2pm. RTE 2. Don't miss it.

Stream it: Manchester United are playing their old rivals Leeds United this weekend but if you can't wait until then for the match then good news because they are also playing each other on Wednesday night. Unfortunately though it is not on TV for some reason so it will need to be streamed.

Set the Sky Box: There's not many sporting events quite like the Super Bowl. The glitz, the glamour, and the fireworks on and off the pitch. Also there's even a huge concert in the middle of it all. Unfortunately for us here in Ireland, the programme doesn't start until 11.30pm on Sunday night given the time difference so if you can't stay awake for it, it's definitely worth recording.

TUESDAY

7pm Flamengo v Al-Hilal, World Club Cup Semi-final, Live Score.

7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Wrexham, FA Cup, Premier Sports 1 and ITV4.

7.45pm Salernitana v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1.

WEDNESDAY

5pm-7pm European Track Championships, Cycling, Eurosport 1.

7pm Al Ahly v Real Madrid, World Club Cup Semi-final, Live Score.

7.45pm Sunderland v Fulham, FA Cup, BBC1.

THURSDAY

530am Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf 

10.50am-12.30pm  Stage 1 Women’s UAE Tour Cycling, Eurosport 2.

5pm-8.30pm European Track Championships, Cycling, Eurosport 1.

7pm-10.30pm Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Arena.

3pm-midnight Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.

FRIDAY

0.30am Bulls @ Nets; 3am Bucks @ Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

5.30am-10.30am Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf.

10.50am-12.30pm Stage 2 Women’s UAE Tour Cycling, Eurosport 2.

3pm-midnight Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.

5pm-8.15pm European Track Championships Cycling, Eurosport 1.

7pm England v Italy, Rugby U20, BBC Red Button.

7.15pm Scotland v Wales, Rugby U20, BBC Red Button & S4C.

7.45pm London Irish v Northampton, Premiership Cup Semi-final, BT Sport 3.

8pm Ireland v France, U20 Rugby, RTE2 and BBC Red Button.

8pm Birmingham City v West Brom, Sky Sports Football.

SATURDAY

5am-9.30am Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm West Ham Utd v Chelsea, BT Sport 1.

12.30pm Manchester City v Arsenal, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Showcase.

1.10pm-4pm Horse racing, ITV4 ; 1.30pm-4pm Newbury, Virgin Media One.

2.15pm Ireland v France, Six Nations, RTE2 and UTV.

3pm Arsenal v Brentford, Premier Sports 1.

3.30pm World Club Cup Final, Live Score.

4.45pm Scotland v Wales, Six Nations, Virgin Media One & BBC 1.

5pm-8.30pm European Track Championships, Eurosport 1.

5pm-11.30pm Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.

5pm Laois v Waterford, Hurling League, TG4.

5.30pm Celtic v St Mirren, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1.

5.30pm Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd, Sky Sports Football.

7pm Limerick v Clare, Hurling League, RTE2.

SUNDAY

1.30am Lakers @ Warriors, Sky Sports Arena.

3am Islam Makhachev v Alexander Volkanovski, UFC, BT Sport 1.

5am-9.30am Singapore Classic, Sky Sports Golf.

10.50am-12.30pm - Final stage Women’s UAE Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 2.

Noon Tottenham v Manchester Utd, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football.

1.30pm Kilkenny v Tipperary, Hurling League, TG4.

3.30pm Dublin v Antrim, Deferred Galway v Cork, Hurling League, TG4.

2pm Leeds Utd v Manchester Utd, Sky Sports PL.

4.30pm Manchester City v Aston Villa, Sky Sports PL.

3pm England v Italy, Six Nations, RTÉ 2 & UTV.

4pm Rangers v Partick Thistle, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1.

4.15pm-5.30pm European Track Championships, Cycling, Eurosport 2.

4.30pm-11pm Phoenix Open, Sky Sports Golf.

8pm Villarreal v Barcelona, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.

11.30pm Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, Sky Sports NFL, Showcase & UTV.

