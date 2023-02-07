Special women's events held to mark St Brigid's weekend

Ból-Chumann marked the Imbolc-St Brigid’s weekend with two special women’s events. Fourteen teams, including most of the top senior women, contested the main event in Rosscarbery on Saturday, this was followed on Monday by the playing of the Imbolc Shield at Ballincurrig.

Senior star Maria Nagle with sisters Shauna and Keeva O’Connell won the Rosscarbery event with a score of 621m from six shots, edging out Karen O’Callaghan, Maebh Cuinnea and Grace O’Sullivan on 616.7m. On Monday at Ballincurrig Éadaoin Ní Mheadhra teamed up with her daughters Lia and Síofra O’Brien to win the Imbolc Shield.

In Ulster a fundraiser for youth bowling was hosted at Eglish in Tyrone. Ulster dominated this two-day series, with four wins from six. They won both of the senior contests, only brothers Bryan and Denis Wilmot raised flags for Munster.

Bryan O’Reilly beat Patrick Flood by two bowls in the opening score. Flood was in trouble from the start. He played very short first and third shots to fall almost a bowl behind. He was two bowls adrift with three to go and conceded. Colm Rafferty closed the weekend with an equally emphatic win over Gary Daly in the other senior score.

Rafferty opened with a poor throw, but Daly beat it by just 50m. Having missed that chance to lay down a marker, Daly struggled to find his best form. Both players enjoyed the lead, till Rafferty moved up the gears and exploited a mistake by Daly to win by almost a bowl.

Denis Wilmot beat Darragh Gribben by 30m in dismal weather. Wilmot handled the conditions better and pushed almost a bowl clear into the last quarter. His form dipped in the closing exchanges, but he still did enough.

Bryan Wilmot beat Aaron Hughes in the last shot. Hughes raised a bowl after six, exploiting two mistakes by Wilmot in the double bends. Wilmot countered strongly up the hill and won the lead at the bus shelter. Although Wilmot bowled impressively from there, Hughes upped his game too and kept in touch to the line.

Sunday was a whitewash of Munster. Paul O’Reilly got Ulster off to a dream start by beating Tim Young by two bowls. They were level after three each to McNally’s. O’Reilly then played a massive bowl to Kelly’s lane, which helped him go a bowl up at Daly’s. Patrick Mackle led from the second shot against Jim Coffey and won by three.

Donal Harnedy secured the last spot in the overall Munster Vintage (Over-60) final when he played a huge last shot to deny Michéal Ó Ceallacháin in the last shot of the B final at Bantry. He won the first shot by 20m, the second by 70m and raised a bowl with his third.

Ó Ceallacháin came to terms with him with a huge sixth to Harrington's that brought the lead under a bowl. He continued to whittle down the odds and was challenging into the final quarter. Harnedy’s third last looked to be in trouble, but it got a nice run and kept him in the lead.

Harnedy won the second last by 25m. Ó Ceallacháin closed with an absolute gem. Harnedy made the prudent decision to reply in the right track. He delivered perfectly and beat the tip by 25m. In the overall final he faces Martin Connolly and Pat Scanlon.

Colm Crowley came with a late rally to win a place in the final of the prestigious Mikie Hourihane Cup at Bauravilla, his home club. Kevin Minihane was a shot clear of both Crowley and JC Desmond after eight past the rock. Crowley gained vital ground by making the bridge in three from there to come level with Minihane.

Desmond was still a shot adrift, but he played a huge bowl from the bridge, which propelled him into an unexpected lead. In the last exchange Minihane missed the line. Crowley then beat it well and Desmond missed his tip. In the final Crowley faces Jimmy Collins and John A Murphy.

In the race for Munster selection, Ross O’Brien scored an impressive 1,028m at Castltownkenneigh. That gave him first place in the Boys u-14 trials ahead of next month’s All-Ireland team finals. Tom McCarthy was second and Oisín Murray third. Jack Allen won the u-12 trial.