Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish 400m record

Performance continues a remarkable start to the 2023 season for the Tallaght AC athlete
Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish 400m record

Rhasidat Adeleke

Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 22:00
Cian Locke

Rhasidat Adeleke has broken the Irish 400m record of Karen Shinkins (51.58), which had stood since 2002, with a scintillating 50.45 at the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday.

The time represents the fastest in history by an Irish woman, indoors or out, while also ranking as the fastest time in the world this year. Adeleke’s new indoor 400m record improves on her own outdoor 400m record of 50.53 set in August 2022.

It marks another huge leap forward for the Irish athletics star, with only Olympic gold/silver medallists Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Femke Bol having clocked faster times indoors.

The performance continues a remarkable start to the 2023 season for the Tallaght AC athlete, who had only last month broken her own Irish 200m indoor record with a world-leading time of 22.52 (Jan 21).

More in this section

UCC Demons claim Cork derby bragging rights with victory over Neptune UCC Demons claim Cork derby bragging rights with victory over Neptune
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing Everyone wants a title battle – Max Verstappen challenges rivals to step up
Car Badges Ford to make F1 return in 2026 with Red Bull engine partnership
<p>LOOK WHO'S BEHIND YOU: Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen participates in an Oracle Red Bull Racing event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.PIC CREDIT: AP Photo/Seth Wenig.</p>

Max Verstappen expects tougher Ferrari and Mercedes fight in F1 title defence

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.252 s