Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish 400m record

Rhasidat Adeleke has broken the Irish 400m record of Karen Shinkins (51.58), which had stood since 2002, with a scintillating 50.45 at the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday.

The time represents the fastest in history by an Irish woman, indoors or out, while also ranking as the fastest time in the world this year. Adeleke’s new indoor 400m record improves on her own outdoor 400m record of 50.53 set in August 2022.