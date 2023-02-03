UCC Demons claim Cork derby bragging rights with victory over Neptune

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

UCC Demons 93 Energywise Ireland Neptune 91

Michael Randolph Junior continued his dominant start to Super League life with his 34 points leading UCC Demons to a Cork derby victory over Neptune.

Randolph has averaged 33 points per game since signing in December and he needed every one of those scores as Demons clung on amid a Neptune revival at a sold-out Mardyke Arena.

Jordan Blount’s 32 points kept Neptune alive and a pair of Rob Downey threes got them back within one basket but his final effort bounced back off the rim as Demons (10-4) took their winning streak to six. All the sweeter that it avenged a 92-91 season-opening loss against their cross-city rivals, who now stand at 8-6.

Demons started fast, with Kingsley Nwagboso dominant under the hoop. He scored six off rebounds as the hosts established a 13-8 lead.

But the Neptune defence began to break even just as their offence started to click. They outscored the misfiring Demons 27-10 from there to the half, with three-point conversions accounting for over half of that difference.

Blount nailed the opener as part of a first-quarter total of 13 to match his jersey number. There were first-touch threes for Tarkus Ferguson and Jordan Evans, with new American signing Ferguson doubling up.

Demons could only respond with a turnover three from Kyle Hosford as Neptune closed out the quarter with two Nil Sabata hook shots to complete an eight-point streak.

Demons needed an outside threat and they found it in the second quarter. A Scott Hannigan three got them started, although Xabi Arriaga cancelled that out.

Randolph, with only two first-quarter buckets, began to warm up as Demons shot four threes in a row. Randolph’s defensive rebound assisted the first for Hosford, his defensive rejection set up another for James Hannigan, and he added one of his own before Tala Fam Thiam found his range from the corner.

When Randolph landed a huge three on the half, Demons had stolen the lead, 51-50.

Neptune edged back ahead but Demons took control with a 12-point streak, started with a wide-open Thiam three, added to by Randolph’s pull-up two and huge three, and another Thiam rebound to lead by eight.

After a time-out, Blount’s defensive block and two-point jumper arrested their slide. Arriaga and Blount, set up by a no-look Gary Walsh pass, kept them in it but still, they trailed by 72-65 entering the final quarter.

Randolph nailed an opening three as Neptune could only find the rim, while getting on the wrong side of the officials, to the annoyance of the vocal away support. They trailed by 14 with six minutes to go.

Arriaga and Blount found the net from deep, with the latter adding a stylish over-the-head basket to narrow the gap to six but Demons doubled their lead with a two from Randolph added to by Thiam and David Lehane from the free-throw line.

Neptune’s hopes looked over but Blount produced a big-time finish. He followed his half-court three with a pair of two-point drives to the paint which drew fouls, converting one. When captain Downey shot a three, they trailed 89-88 with 50 seconds on the clock.

Randolph produced back-to-back baskets to move five ahead but another Downey three gave Neptune one last shot. 17.5 seconds left now.

That shot fell to the hot-handed Downey but his effort bounced away and Demons’ winning streak survived.

Demons top scorers: M Randolph Jr (34), K Nwagboso (15), TF Thiam (11).

Neptune top scorers: J Blount (32), N Sabata (18), R Downey (15).