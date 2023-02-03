Massive Cork derby at Mardyke tops basketball weekend action

A Cork derby between UCC Demons and Energywise Ireland Neptune at a sold-out Mardyke Arena on Friday night will provide a tasty start to this weekend’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League League action.

"As always with a Cork derby, it promises to be a great atmosphere," says UCC Demons (9-4) head coach Daniel O’Mahony.

"Neptune’s newest American (Tarkus Ferguson) certainly makes them better, that's been evident in performances recently. As always, we will focus on us. They’re a difficult team to break down, as either of the three Americans are capable to scoring and Xabi (Arriaga) & Nil (Sabata) have done really well against us," he added.

Their previous meeting this season ended in a one-point Energywise Ireland Neptune (8-5) win, but O’Mahony’s opposite number Colin O’Reilly isn’t reading too much into that: "Both teams have made changes since we played earlier in the season, so that adds an extra ingredient to the game. Demons are the in-form team in the country, so we know heading to the Mardyke we need to be as close to perfect as possible in all areas of our play to challenge them.’ he said.

"Flexachem KCYMS (3-10) away is one of the toughest fixtures for any team, let alone when it’s a derby," said Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (6-7) head coach John Dowling ahead of the sides locking horns at the Killorglin Sports Centre. "They will be well prepared, and we understand we will have to be at our best if we are going to come out on top," he added. The Warriors made it back-to-back wins for just the second time this season last time out, defeating Emporium Cork Basketball. Flexachem KCYMS are without a win since December 10th but have turned in many steady performances in that time.

Belfast Star and University of Galway Maree hold the joint-distinction of the best record in Irish men’s basketball at 10-3, with both holding a slender one game lead in the Northern and Southern Conference respectively.

And Adrian Fulton’s Belfast Star have been dealt a blow this week with the news that Max Cooper will miss the remainder of the season after dislocating a shoulder against Killester.

DBS Éanna (9-4) are on a rebound mission on home soil, meanwhile. Bright St Vincent’s (4-9) are the visitors, with Darren McGovern’s National Cup finalists aiming to end a two-game skid in the Super League and maintain the pressure on Belfast Star in the Northern Conference.

Trinity Meteors head coach Niall Berry insists there has been ‘no let-up in our schedule,’ as he prepares his team for a top-of-the-table clash against the defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions, The Address UCC Glanmire on Sunday afternoon.

The Dublin team allayed some demons last weekend, defeating their cup conquerors Killester in the Super League, but the Meteors head coach believes the wounds won’t have fully healed yet.

"Losing a final always has an impact,’ said Berry. ‘However, we had a fantastic practice last night off the back of our performance against Killester this weekend. We’ll be as prepared as we can be for Glanmire this weekend and we’re all excited to see if we can go get the result we’re looking for.’

The Address UCC Glanmire have only lost twice in all competitions this season, both against their upcoming opponents. Mark Scannell’s side are unbeaten in the MissQupte.ie Super League since a 76-69 defeat in the Trinity Sports Centre in October.

"With six games to go, we are still in the thick of it and considering our player turnover there is huge credit due to our players in the way that they’ve battled through this season," said Scannell. "We will have to be at our very best as we’ve lost to them in twice this year. We have big game players who have been here before and their experience will be crucial if we are to keep our title defence on track."

Third-placed DCU Mercy (8-4) secured a big win against Waterford Wildcats a week ago, as the Champions Trophy starts to loom larger on the horizon. Mark Ingle’s team are comfortably the best defensive team in the league statistically, giving up a meagre 59-points-per-game to their opposition. That stat will be put to the test against i3Pt Fr.Mathews (5-7) on Sunday.

The Niamh Dwyer coached Cork outfit put up 104-points in their most recent victory over Ulster University, a game in which five players reached double-digits in scoring. Grainne Dwyer, Sydney Candelaria and Shannon Brady taking turns to manage the scoring burden.