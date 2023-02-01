I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons

The seven-time Super Bowl champion originally stepped away from the sport last February.
OVER AND OUT: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. (PIC CREDIT: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 13:36
PA Sport Staff

Tom Brady has announced his retirement “for good”.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in February last year only to reverse that decision 40 days later.

Speaking in a video posted on his Twitter account, Brady, 45, said: “Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

