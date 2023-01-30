Tralee Warriors and UCC Demons lay down markers

Jordan Blount scored 21 points on an emotional evening at Neptune Stadium as the famous arena remembered and honoured his brother Garreth, who died last Thursday.

A minute's silence and applause took place before Energywise Ireland Neptune's emphatic 113-77 win over Flexachem KCYMS. And when Jordan left the court late in the game he received a standing ovation from the large attendance and was applauded by players from both sides.

Indeed a minute's silence was held across all the weekend's games as the basketball community fondly remembered the talented Garreth, who died of cancer.

New recruit Tarkus Ferguson was also outstanding for Neptune with 25 points in a statement performance for Colin O’Reilly’s men.

Elsewhere, in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and UCC Demons laid down markers with victories in two enthralling affairs against Emporium Cork Basketball and DBS Éanna, respectively.

Emporium (8-3) let a 14-point lead slip against Warriors before John Dawson put them back up by one with two seconds left on the clock. A last roll of the dice from John Dowling’s team saw Daniel Jokubaitis launch a long pass to Eoin Quigley who rose highest to catch and lay-up to give the Kerry side (5-7) an 88-87 victory. Dre Jackson top scored with 26, while Adrian O’Sullivan notched 20 for Emporium.

Last month’s player of the month MJ Randolph of UCC Demons starred with a 37-point haul as he helped the Cork outfit to a 9-4 record with a 100-90 win over DBS Éanna - their fifth league win in succession. Both sides were quick out of the block, going in 32 each after the first, but Daniel O’Mahony’s team opened up a 10-point gap that was never bridged in the next. Cork native Sean Jenkins of DBS Éanna scored 29 in defeat.

Pat Duffy Cup champions University of Galway Maree (10-3) came back from 12 down in the third to get over the line against an improving Moycullen. MVP from last week’s final Jarrett Haines (21) top scored, while Grant Olsson’s 15 points in defeat led the way for the hosts.

In MissQuote.ie Super League action, Trinity Meteors (11-1) turned the tables on their Paudie O’Connor Cup final conquerors, Killester (6-6). Mark Grennell’s side were fast out of the traps, opening up an early ten-point lead, but Celena Taborn (19) and Claire Melia (17) found their groove to give the hosts the victory.

i3PT Fr. Mathews (5-7) head coach Niamh Dwyer was pleased with a ‘great performance’ in the 105-72 win over Ulster University ahead of a tough run-in to end the season. A 25-10 opening quarter set the tone for the Cork outfit, as Shannon Brady (25) and Gráinne Dwyer (22) topped the scoring.

The Address UCC Glanmire (11-1) head coach Mark Scannell praised his side as they had to ‘dig deep’ in an 82-74 victory away to Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics. The game was a tight one with nine lead changes, but a 26-16 third quarter and 32 points from Brittany Byrd saw the champions take home the spoils ahead of a big clash next week.