Rob Cross and Chris Dobey contest Masters final at Milton Keynes

Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 21:42
Jonathan Veal

Rob Cross and Chris Dobey will contest the final of the Masters in Milton Keynes.

The 2018 world champion, who ousted Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-final, won the deciding leg to seal an 11-10 victory.

Wright will be kicking himself, though, as after winning the 20th leg on Cross’ throw to level at 10-10 he then failed with three darts to take out 40 and Cross stole the win.

Dobey booked his first televised final on the PDC Tour after knocking world champion Michael Smith out in the other semi-final.

The 32-year-old got the better of an off-colour Smith, winning 11-7.

Dobey, who is making a late run for Premier League qualification, fired five 180s and finished with an average of 95.05, meaning there will be a new name on the trophy later on Sunday night.

