Conor Meany: Neptune keep impressive run going on poignant night at Stadium

Neptune win 113-77 on emotional night in The Stadium

What a difference a month makes. At the end of 2022 Neptune looked like a team in disarray as they lost five of their last seven games of the year. 2023 has started perfectly and the signing of Tarkus Ferguson has played a major role in that. The 6’4 guard is capable of running the team, scoring and being disruptive defensively. In his first two games Neptune have scored over 100 points and they look potent offensively. I questioned whether Jordan Evans was the right American for Neptune and I think you’re seeing what was missing when you see Ferguson put the ball on the floor and create for both himself and others. What makes it sweeter for Neptune is that they still have Evans to come in for 10 minutes a game to provide some extra depth. The two wins to start the year have come against teams outside of the playoff spots so bigger challenges will come and next week’s Cork derby will give us a real indication of just how good this Neptune team could be over the next couple of weeks.

Demons win shootout in the Mardyke

On Sunday, UCC Demons won their fifth game in a row with an impressive 100-90 over cup runners up DBS Eanna. MJ Randolph has been central to Demons' recent run of form and has yet to lose a game since arriving in Ireland. The impressive guard had 37 points including an incredible 27 in the first half. Eanna tried to win the game on the offensive end but giving up 60 points in the first half made that an almost impossible task. Interestingly Marko Tomic who returned for last week’s Cup final was back out of the lineup and his extended minutes last week may have been too much too soon. Three weeks ago Eanna were heading into a Cup final and hadn’t lost a game since October. Suddenly they have lost three straight games and there’s a bit of soul searching needed in Rathfarnham.

Glanmire escape Leixlip 82-74

Glanmire’s title ambitions were almost dealt a major blow at the weekend as they narrowly overcame Liffey Celtics in Kildare. If ever a game highlighted the impact that import players can have, this was it. Glanmire struggled offensively for large parts of the first half but they were able to turn to their impressive American Brittany Byrd who scored 19 in the third quarter to turn the game around. Liffey Celtics are talented and test the top teams and yet they could find themselves not reaching the playoffs. A strong American duo would likely have Liffey right in the mix for the title, yet without them they can can’t get over the line against the best teams.

Tralee’s Warrior spirit

Tralee’s fighting spirit has always been something to admire and their win over Emporium Cork Basketball was the perfect example of it. The Cork side were comfortable in the game leading by as much as 14 in the first half and yet there was almost a sort of malaise about their game at times as they were never able to fully put away Tralee. Deondre Jackson continued to score well for Warriors with 26 and Daniel Jokubaitis (20) and Matija Jokic (22) both supported him well. There was definitely a sense that the team that wanted it more won as Ballincollig look comfortable in their playoff spot, while Tralee continue to fight for their lives. To have no timeouts left and give up a three point play (and the lead) with just 2 seconds to go and yet still manage to pull out the win (88-87) is about the most Tralee thing you could imagine. For Emporium Cork Basketball, it feels like the Cup loss to Eanna has put a dent in their confidence and they will need to get back on the right track soon if they are to have any title hopes. One area of particular concern was the performance of their American John Dawson. The American guard is incredibly talented and yet when he was on the Ballincollig were -9 overall. Dawson is simply too talented for that to happen.

Star’s homegrown heroes lead them to 90-83 win

Killester and Star both had three losses coming into Saturday’s game so both knew this game could have a big impact on playoff standings. Despite having some good import players this season, foul trouble and injury limited the contributions of Max Richardson and Max Cooper, so it was up to Star’s Irish core to come to the fore. Adrian Fulton will be delighted with how his experienced Irish players responded with the Quinn twins Conor and Aidan both delivering their top scoring performances of the year as they combined for 34 points. When the Quinn’s get going offensively it opens the entire offense for Star and makes them incredibly tough to stop. For Killester it was a familiar story as their lack of firepower means that they struggle in high scoring games. In games where their opponents score under 85 points the Dubliners are 8-0, but when teams for score 85 or more, Killester are 0-4.

Trinity Meteors bounce back

As much as they likely didn’t want to face Killester again, this may have been the ideal time for Meteors to face their toughest matchup. Killester were free flowing and scored at will in the Cup final last week and for the first five minutes it looked like we were about to see a repeat as Killester raced into a 15-5 lead. Meteor’s got to grips with Killester though and their physicality made life incredibly difficult for the Cup Champions. Last week Channell Williams was deserving MVP as she carved Meteors apart but this week she was limited to just eight points, her lowest scoring outing of the season. Meteor’s don’t play the most attractive basketball in the world but there’s something to be admired in their relentless physicality. Their defense this week also impressed as they set the tone and limited Killester to their lowest total of the year as they won 66-55.

UG Maree avoid Cup hangover

For long periods of the Galway derby it looked like Maree might suffer a Cup hangover loss as Moycullen looked the better team leading 38-34 at the half. It was the experience of Cathal Finn that proved the spark for Maree though as he scored all ten of his points in the second half and Maree showed their class winning out 77-65. Rodrigo Gomez the incredibly talented Spaniard also woke up at halftime and scored 12 of his 13 points which helped support Jarret Haines offensively. Gomez had been limited by foul trouble in the first half but with Finn and Gomez on the floor Maree were +17 in the second half of the game and that was the difference.

DCU show no Mercy

DCU Mercy tried a change of American just before Christmas which Mark Ingle hoped would answer his team’s problems on offense. It didn’t work so Ingle changed again this week bringing in Amelia Motz from Dublin Lions in the National League. Motz was one of five Mercy players in double figures as they destroyed Wildcats 89-49 in Waterford. Wildcats were without Stephanie O’Shea inside and their lack of size was telling as Mercy scored 32 two point shots to just 16 for Waterford. The DCU defense was relentless too as Mercy led by as many as 44 in one of the most lopsided games of the year. DCU’s scoring ability could be huge in the playoffs but it also potentially impacts the title race as Glanmire have a tough trip to DCU later in the year.

Templeogue maintain the pressure

It was a good weekend for Griffith College Templeogue. A win over UCD Marian, coupled with Sligo losing again to St Vincent’s, means that the race for the final playoff spot is potentially very interesting over the next six weeks. The biggest reason for positivity for Templeogue though was before the game. Lorcan Murphy suffered a freak neck injury in the gym back in October and yet he was dressed and warming up with the team before Saturday’s game. Judging by some of his dunks in the warm up Lorcan will be back soon and exciting crowds all over the country, which is a great sign for Irish basketball.

Garreth Blount

The basketball community is a close-knit one with connections all over the country. The Blount family have had a big impact on the sport for many years and seeing the sad news of Garreth’s death is something that has touched people around the game. The marks of respect both on social media and at venues all over the country were great to see. The idea that in his final week Garreth travelled to Dublin to be part of the Cup Finals weekend is incredible and it shows what the sport gave to him over the years. From all of the outpourings for Garreth, it’s clear he gave a lot back to the sport himself. May he Rest in Peace.