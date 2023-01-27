Basketball community mourns passing of Garreth Blount

The young Cork man has lost his battle with cancer. 
Basketball community mourns passing of Garreth Blount

RIP: Garreth Blount Junior pictured with his brother Jordan Blount. Pic: Cork County Basketball Board.

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 11:54
Shane Donovan

The Irish basketball community is in mourning after the passing of popular Cork figure Garreth Blount. 

Blount (22) passed away after battling a cancer diagnosis, and will be remembered as a huge figure in local basketball, and beyond.

Garreth is the younger brother of Neptune and Ireland basketball star, Jordan, and son of former coach and referee Gary Sr, who passed away in 2020.

The 22-year-old kept up his involvement in the sport right until his passing, proven by his presence in Dublin as part of the Glanmire BC setup that contested the Intermediate Cup final last weekend.

Basketball Ireland confirmed his passing on Friday, saying: "Everyone at Basketball Ireland would like to extend our deepest condolences to Jordan and the Blount family on the passing of Garreth Blount. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

He began 2022 teaching and coaching in Spain, but prior to coaching, he played underage with Ballincollig before plying his trade across the water in England. Blount always found time for others; running camps in disadvantaged areas and coaching in local schools.

The Blount family set up a GoFundMe page in November in an effort to prolong Garreth's life, and in a December interview with this paper, his brother Jordan described how he was determined to help Garreth as much as he possibly could. 

"Possibly the only regret I have in my life or career is that I wasn’t there by my dad’s side when he passed away two years ago. When Garreth was diagnosed, it was about creating a situation whereby I could still do everything I wanted to on a basketball floor yet also be there for my family.”

More in this section

MARANELLO F1/2023 Charles Leclerc will not be Ferrari’s number one driver in 2023 – team principal
Cazoo UK Championship - Day Two - York Barbican Reanne Evans becomes first woman to win Snooker Shoot Out match
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 - Day 5 - The Crucible 14-year-old Riley Powell shocks Kyren Wilson in Snooker Shoot Out
<p>Stefanos Tsitsipas eased to victory over Karen Khachanov (Dita Alangkara/AP)</p>

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Karen Khachanov to reach first Australian Open final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.248 s