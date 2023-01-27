More of the same will do just fine for Moffett 

As the Irish rallying season slots into gear on next weekend’s Corrib Oil Galway International Rally, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett is hoping for more of the same.

Last year, the thirty-year-old won both the Acesigns Irish Tarmac and Triton Showers National Rally Championships.

He won four of the seven rounds of the Tarmac series that went down to the wire on the Ulster Rally and reigned supreme in the national series with six straight wins - wrapping up the title with two rounds to spare.

With his title adversaries on board other marques such as the Ford Fiesta Rally2’s, VW Polo GTi R5’s and Citroen C3’s Moffett stayed with his Hyundai i20 R5. In the pre-Covid era, he won the national series in 2019 and the year previous came out on top in the Tarmac and the MI Forest rally series and was runner-up in the Triton series.

"Last year’s Tarmac championship win was really the best. When you look at the year itself and the competition involved, it was tough all the way to the end. We had four wins but with double points in the last round it wasn’t over ‘till the very last stage. We had to play the percentage game as we couldn’t afford to take any risks. Without doubt, it was the most precious (championship victory) to date.”

Moffett acknowledged the role of Tom Gahan Motorsport (TGM), who prepares the car.

“He does a great job, we have a great set-up in the car.”

On the prospect of moving to a new Hyundai for this year, he added, “We will stick with the same car. We did a lot of thinking over the winter on whether to change or not. We know it (current car) works, if we went with a new car it would be quite a development phase trying to get set-up as well. Hopefully, what we have, we will make it work again this season.”

In Galway and after a sabbatical from competing at the cutting edge of the ITRC, his brother Sam, who won all three major championship in 2017, makes a return in all-new Hyundai i20.

Josh said, “There is great rivalry between everyone at the top end but I suppose it’s nice to race your brother and try and beat him - especially when he is your older brother. Everyone knows how fast Sam is on tarmac, he will make it a tough battle this year.”

But Josh is his own man too and his plan, albeit somewhat familiar, especially at a time when so many of his rivals are working out in gyms, is straightforward.

“I will try and win as much as I can again. I don’t train hard, in fact, I don’t train at all, I probably should but between work and rallying I don’t get too much time. It seems to be working ok at the moment without training.”

Wexford’s Andy Hayes will co-drive for the Tarmac series and Limerick’s Keith Moriarty calls the notes during the National campaign.