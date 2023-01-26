Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia

A group gathered on the steps outside Rod Laver Arena following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory
Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia

Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan, centre, appeared at a pro-Russian demonstration (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 08:01
Eleanor Crooks, Melbourne

Footage has emerged showing Novak Djokovic’s father at a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

A group gathered on the steps outside Rod Laver Arena following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over Russian Andrey Rublev holding Russian flags, one of which bore the face of Vladimir Putin, and chanting “Serbia, Russia”.

And a post on a pro-Russian YouTube channel shows Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding the Putin flag and wearing a T-shirt with the pro-war Z symbol on it.

Djokovic Sr then makes a comment to the man, which is translated on the video as “long live the Russians”.

Tennis Australia said on Wednesday that four people had been questioned by police and evicted from the site over “inappropriate flags and symbols” and threatening security guards.

A new statement on Thursday said one of the quartet was “now assisting police with unrelated matters” and added that players and their teams have been reminded of tournament policy.

Russian and Belarusian flags were banned for the remainder of the event last week after a flag was displayed at a match between Russian and Ukrainian players.

The statement read: “Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”

Djokovic’s representatives have been approached for comment.

More in this section

chess board ‘It just didn’t feel right’: Top Iran chess player on why she removed headscarf
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic cruises through to Australian Open semi-final
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
AustralianDjokovicPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>BRAGGING RIGHTS: The victorious Scoil Mhuire side. Pic: Denis Boyle</p>

Scoil Mhuire bridge 48-year gap to claim Munster Senior Girls Cup after victory over Regina Mundi 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.261 s