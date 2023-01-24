Ellen Keane on domestic abuse, disability and road to Paris 2024

Ellen Keane may be paring down her extra-curricular activities as Paris 2024 looms larger but the Paralympic gold medallist remains wedded to the task of using her voice and her profile to highlight issues close to her heart.

The Dubliner built on her 100m SB8 breaststroke success at the Tokyo Games in 2022 by publishing her book ‘Perfectly Imperfect’, hosting ‘The D Word’ podcast on the experiences of people with disabilities and competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’.

Throw in a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira and it made for a full-on calendar year and she is throwing herself into 2023 by launching Allianz Insurance and Women’s Aid’s bid to combat domestic abuse.

The #StandStrong campaign is aiming to become an annual event in Ireland and the hope is that they can raise €2.4m over the next three years for an issue that effects one in four women and one in every two when it comes to disabled women.

“I didn’t even know that stat until recently and it made me so uncomfortable and afraid that this is happening in Ireland,” said Keane. "The types of abuse that disabled women suffer aren’t just sexual and financial.

“It can be things as simple as taking away their mobility aid or their benefits. It’s also a lot harder for disabled women to speak up about it because you go into a GP and always have your carer there with you. It’s really, really difficult for women with a disability.”

Her podcast stretched to six episodes and featured guests that included Ian O’Connell who suffered life-changing injuries in a bike accident as a teenager, illustrator, author and comedian Aoife Dooley and GB Paralympian Hope Gordon.

The interviewees spoke of lives affected by autism, cerebral palsy, dysmelia and other issues but the fact remains that large tracts of the population are in dire need of education when it comes to disabilities.

Martin Gordon, a blind Paracyclist for Ireland at the Tokyo Games, has opened up about the difficulty in availing of taxis and even entering restaurants because of attitudes towards his guide dog.

“There’s an ignorance and naivety that people still have around disability, that’s why being front and centre and always trying to use your voice and our body and image out there is important,” said Keane. “Getting people used to seeing your body and your face and gives people no excuse.

“The uproar that followed after Martin’s experience will hopefully be a lesson for the service industry. It still is something that we fight every day.

"I sometimes get told I’m not disabled and that’s so insulting. People are taking away your identity. For that to happen to Martin was just so embarrassing. I can only imagine how he felt but that is the reality.”

Elite athletes like Gordon and Keane have done as much as anyone to educate the general public about disability and Keane’s preference is that media covering their sports focus first and foremost on the event, and the athlete and only then on their disability.

Her own year will peak in Manchester in late summer when she looks to add another major medal to her collection at the 2023 World Championships where the carrot dangled in front of the competitors will be even greater than usual.

“This year is all about World Championships in August, it's the first opportunity to qualify for Paris. If you come first or second at Worlds you’re very likely to get automatic qualification (for 2024). That would be great, to be able to relax and not have to worry about times and ranking closer to Paris.”

*Irish Paralympic Champion, Ellen Keane, is showing her solidarity with those subjected to domestic abuse by taking part in the #StandStrong Movement established by Allianz Insurance and Women’s Aid. For more information and to donate, visit StandStrong.ie