League Cup semi-finals, Australian Open and NFL Conference finals: your sport on TV this week

Newcastle United are now backed by wealthy owners from Saudi Arabia and they are closing in on their first major trophy since 1969. But standing between them and a place in the League Cup final is Southampton, who they meet in the first leg of the semis this week.
The FA Cup fourth round takes place this weekend and while the BBC and ITV have selected a couple of high-profile matches, there are some other potential cup upsets that haven't been selected which may be worth a watch.
Fair play to anyone that is thinking of watching the Celtics vs Lakers at 1am, the Australian Open Women's Doubles final at 4am, the Men's singles final at 8am and then the two NFL Conference finals from 8pm on Sunday night. A great day of sport but it will probably best to record some of those games instead.
Bologna v Cremonese, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Inter Milan v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1.
Fulham v Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL.
Australian Open, Eurosport.
Schalke v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.
Bayern Munich v Cologne, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.
Lazio v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1.
Southampton v Newcastle Utd, EFL Cup Semi-final, Sky Sports Football.
Australian Open, Eurosport.
Farmers Insurance Open, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.
Mainz v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.
Werder Bremen v Union Berlin, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd, EFL Cup Semi-final, Sky Sports Football.
Dubai Desert Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.
Australian Open, Eurosport.
Horse Racing, RTE2, Gowran Park.
Knicks @ Celtics, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.
Mavericks @ Suns , NBA Sky Sports Arena.
Australian Open, Eurosport.
Dubai Desert Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.
1st ODI South Africa v England, Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket.
The Masters, Darts, ITV4.
Ulster v Stormers, Rugby, RTÉ 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 2.
Man City v Arsenal, FA Cup 4th Round, UTV & Premier Sports 1.
Dubai Desert Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.
Australian Open (Women’s Singles Final & Men’s Doubles Final), Eurosport 1.
ROC Nations Cup, Motor, Sky Sports F1.
Walsall v Leicester, FA Cup, Premier Sports 1.
Fulham v Sunderland, FA Cup, Premier Sports 1.
Cheltenham, Horse racing, UTV.
Benetton v Munster, Rugby, TG4 & Premier Sports 2.
Dublin v Kildare, GAA, National Football League, TG4.
Preston NE v Tottenham, FA Cup 4th Round, Premier Sports 1.
Connacht v Lions, Rugby Premier Sports 2.
Nuggets @ 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.
Knicks @ Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.
Lakers @ Celtics, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.
Dubai Desert Classic, Golf Sky Sports Golf.
Australian Open, Women’s Doubles Final & Men’s Singles Final, Eurosport 1.
Indonesia Open Finals, Badminton BT Sport 3.
2nd ODI South Africa v England, Sky Sports Crikcet.
Race of Champions, Motor, Sky Sports F1.
The Masters, Darts, ITV4.
Roscommon v Tyrone, Football League TG4.
Donegal v Kerry; deferred Cork v Meath.
London Irish v Harlequins, Rugby Premiership, BT Sports 1.
Wrexham v Sheffield Utd, FA Cup 4th Round, BBC 1 & Premier Sports 1.
Napoli v Roma, Serie A, BT Sport 1.
NFL Conference Championship finals, Eagles vs 49ers, Chiefs vs Bengals, Sky Sports NFL.