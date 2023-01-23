League Cup semi-finals, Australian Open and NFL Conference finals: your sport on TV this week

Closer to home and the National Football League season is set to begin.
Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 12:07
Andrew Horgan

Dont miss: Newcastle United are now backed by wealthy owners from Saudi Arabia and they are closing in on their first major trophy since 1969. But standing between them and a place in the League Cup final is Southampton, who they meet in the first leg of the semis this week.

Stream it: The FA Cup fourth round takes place this weekend and while the BBC and ITV have selected a couple of high-profile matches, there are some other potential cup upsets that haven't been selected which may be worth a watch.

Set the sky box: Fair play to anyone that is thinking of watching the Celtics vs Lakers at 1am, the Australian Open Women's Doubles final at 4am, the Men's singles final at 8am and then the two NFL Conference finals from 8pm on Sunday night. A great day of sport but it will probably best to record some of those games instead.

MONDAY

5.30pm Bologna v Cremonese, Serie A, BT Sport 1

7.45pm Inter Milan v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1.

8pm Fulham v Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL.

TUESDAY

1.30am Australian Open, Eurosport.

5.30pm Schalke v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.

7.30pm Bayern Munich v Cologne, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.

7.45pm Lazio v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1. 

8pm Southampton v Newcastle Utd, EFL Cup Semi-final, Sky Sports Football.

WEDNESDAY

Midnight Australian Open, Eurosport.

5pm Farmers Insurance Open, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm Mainz v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.

7.30pm Werder Bremen v Union Berlin, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix.

8pm Nottingham Forest v Man Utd, EFL Cup Semi-final, Sky Sports Football.

THURSDAY

4am Dubai Desert Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

8am Australian Open, Eurosport.

1.30pm Horse Racing, RTE2, Gowran Park.

FRIDAY

0.30am Knicks @ Celtics, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

3am Mavericks @ Suns , NBA Sky Sports Arena.

1am-6.45am, 8am-11.45am Australian Open, Eurosport. 

4am Dubai Desert Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

10.30am  1st ODI South Africa v England, Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket.

7pm The Masters, Darts, ITV4.

7.35pm

 Ulster v Stormers, Rugby, RTÉ 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 2.

8pm Man City v Arsenal, FA Cup 4th Round, UTV & Premier Sports 1.

SATURDAY

4am Dubai Desert Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

8am Australian Open (Women’s Singles Final & Men’s Doubles Final), Eurosport 1.

11am ROC Nations Cup, Motor, Sky Sports F1.

12.15pm Mayo v Kerry, GAA, Women’s Football League, TG4.
12.30pm Walsall v Leicester, FA Cup, Premier Sports 1.

3pm Fulham v Sunderland, FA Cup, Premier Sports 1.

1.30pm Cheltenham, Horse racing, UTV.

2.30pm Benetton v Munster, Rugby, TG4 & Premier Sports 2.

5pm Dublin v Kildare, GAA, National Football League, TG4.

5.05pm Leinster v Cardiff, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2.
6pm Preston NE v Tottenham, FA Cup 4th Round, Premier Sports 1.

7.30pm Mayo v Galway, GAA, National Football League, RTÉ 2.
7.35pm Connacht v Lions, Rugby Premier Sports 2.

8pm Man Utd v Reading, FA Cup 4th Round, Premier Sports 1 & ITV4.
8pm Nuggets @ 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

10.30pm Knicks @ Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

SUNDAY

1.30am Lakers @ Celtics, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

4am Dubai Desert Classic, Golf Sky Sports Golf.

4am-6am, 8am-12.15pm Australian Open, Women’s Doubles Final & Men’s Singles Final, Eurosport 1.

6am Indonesia Open Finals, Badminton BT Sport 3.

7.30am 2nd ODI South Africa v England, Sky Sports Crikcet.

11am Race of Champions, Motor, Sky Sports F1.

12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm The Masters, Darts, ITV4.

1.30pm Brighton v Liverpool, FA Cup 4th Round, UTV & Premier Sports 1.
1.30pm Roscommon v Tyrone, Football League TG4.

3.45pm Donegal v Kerry; deferred Cork v Meath.

3pm London Irish v Harlequins, Rugby Premiership, BT Sports 1.

4.30pm Wrexham v Sheffield Utd, FA Cup 4th Round, BBC 1 & Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm

Napoli v Roma, Serie A, BT Sport 1. 

8pm & 11.30pm NFL Conference Championship finals, Eagles vs 49ers, Chiefs vs Bengals, Sky Sports NFL.

