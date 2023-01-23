Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce officially joins AFL side Brisbane Lions

Darragh Joyce has officially joined the Brisbane Lions for the 2023 season.

Joyce heads to Brisbane after six years with St Kilda, having played 13 games of AFL over his career, including three last season.

Brisbane Lions General Manager Football Danny Daly insists it is great to welcome Joyce to the Den.

“We’re really pleased to have Darragh on board to help bolster our defence,” he said.

Joyce comes to the Brisbane Lions on a one-year contract during the AFL’s pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The spot on Brisbane’s books became available with Marcus Adams placed on the inactive list last week. Mark Keane joined Adelaide last Friday via the same route after Crows winger Paul Seedsman was placed on the inactive list due to continuing recovery from concussion.

“We’ve been watching Darragh’s journey over the past few years, and we feel confident he can play a role in our team” said Daly.

“We see Darragh as a great fit for our club given his toughness around the contest, and he comes to us with some valuable experience from having been in the AFL system over the past six years.” Joyce joined St Kilda as a Category B rookie in 2016 and made his AFL debut in 2018.

He started training at Brisbane new training base, the Brighton Homes Arena, along with the Lions squad last Wednesday before inking his signature earlier today.

“I wanted the opportunity to play AFL football again," admitted the former Kilkenny minor hurling captain.

"I had contemplated moving home this year and I did head home (in Ireland) for September and October, and then when I came back I just realised I love it down here (in Australia) and I have an itch to play.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be at the Brisbane Lions, the facilities are so great and it’s great to have the Irish connection with my good friend Conor (McKenna) and also Jimmy (Madden).

“We didn’t know each other until we came down here (to Australia). We met when I first arrived in Melbourne as Conor was already there and established so he took me under his wing and showed me the ropes.

“Irish lads who come to Australia to play AFL football – we look out for each other. I’ve just moved in with him and his girlfriend now while I find a place of my own and he’s looking after me well so far!"

Joyce says the Queensland heat will take some getting used to, but since receiving the invitation to train at the Den, he’d been trying to acclimatise.

“It’s muggier here than Melbourne," added Joyce.

"But Melbourne had really hot weather the past two weeks before I got here so I was trying to do my running in the hottest part of the day to get me prepared for the move to Brisbane.

“Like any Irish fella, the key is to always screen up and you’re good to go!”