Maree’s maiden win sees fans in raptures

When Charlie Crowley roared “this is your time, soak it in!’ at his University of Galway Maree players during the third quarter timeout, the Fields of Athenry was so loud they probably didn’t even hear him.

Their 74-69 defeat of DBS Eanna, in their first ever InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy final, didn’t just defy all the pundits. Somehow their vastly outnumbered fans also blew the roof off the National Arena to roar that basketball in the west has truly been re-awakened.

“Underage we were dominant but we had lost our way. We came here saying we were going to turn the tide and we did,” said their ecstatic young coach of their remarkable and possibly seminal ascension to Cup kings.

Crowley was playing when they won a Division One Cup title in 2016 alongside Eoin Rockall who is still in the thick of on-court action and made some brilliant defensive interventions in their historic victory.

Rockall agreed that being so heavily written off beforehand for their inexperience and coming through the easier side of the draw only fired up them up.

“You can only play what’s in front of you. Charlie’s 25, I’m 24, we’ve grown up together and he’s a genius. This was our dream, it’s unbelievable. But Jarrett (Haines) won us the game in the second half, that’s just his character. When the lights are brightest he comes up big for us.”

Their American point guard, a 23-year-old from the Bronx who joined them straight from college last September, was the smallest man on the court but morphed into a giant mid-game.

Only on eight by half-time he finished on 35 points - 13 in the third quarter and 14 in the last - in an astonishing MVP performance that he dedicated to his late brother who never got to fulfil his own same hoop dreams.

“I’m actually writing a book and this is definitely goin’ in it,” Haines beamed after producing an easy intro. “I was sulking in the second quarter, saying to myself, ‘this second half I have to absolutely play with no regret, win or lose’.”

The lead swung to and fro, with just the minimum between them at the end of the first three quarters (20-21, 34-42, 48-50) until five points, including a brilliant three, from Maree’s huge Croatian Zvonimir Cutuk and an unanswered run of nine from Haines edged the Oranmore men ahead.

Local boy John Burke then produced two fantastic shots (one three) to pull them six clear and when Haines pulled up for a final killer three they were home.

Eanna were unlucky to lose Mark Reynolds to a broken nose in the first half; a big loss inside against the twin towers of Cutuk and Rodrigo Gomez who shot 28 between them.

Stefan Desnica provided some vital scores and blocks as did Kristijian Andabaka and the beaten 2020 finalists looked to have a much stronger bench but Marko Tomic (14 points) wasn’t fully fit and Joshua Wilson (11) lost the point-guard battle.

Their abysmal perimeter shooting was what hurt most against a brilliant Maree zone, throwing up brick after brick and scoring only 12 of 37 three-point efforts.

Sean Jenkins (14 points) threw the Dubliners a real lifeline by opening the final quarter with a three and adding two more jumpers before being sat out.

It was a mystifying decision considering he had their only hot hands and scored another late three when reintroduced in the final minute.

But not even Jenkins’ 10-point final quarter could match Hughes’ heroics as his lightning feet, hands and brain, plus 100% from 10 free throws, drove Maree to make history.

University of Galway Maree 74 (J Haines 35, Z Cutuk 15, R Gomez 13, J Burke 5, S Commins 3).

DBS Eanna 69 (M Tomic and S Jenkins 14 each, J Wilson and K Andabaka 11 each, S Desnica 8).