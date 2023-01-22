Sebastien Ogier claims Rallye Monte-Carlo rally

French wizard Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1) claimed a record breaking ninth Rallye Monte-Carlo victory as the new season of the World Rally Championship got underway
OPENING WIN: French driver Sebastien Ogier. Pic: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 16:56
Martin Walsh

French wizard Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1) claimed a record breaking ninth Rallye Monte-Carlo victory as the new season of the World Rally Championship got underway. On another partial WRC programme Ogier, co-driven by Vincent Landais, finished 18.8 seconds ahead of reigning world rally champions Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen to complete a 1-2 for the Toyota Gazoo Racing outfit. 

Rovanpera also snatched an additional five championship points for winning the Wolf Power Stage. Belgian pair Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 Rally1) took third spot - 25.9 seconds further behind and were the only non-Toyota crew to post fastest stage times - on S.S. 12 and 13.

Ogier began Saturday’s penultimate leg with a thirty-six second lead and took a cautious approach through the day’s six stages, mindful of the fact that a puncture cost him victory twelve months ago. By the end of the day Rovanpera had cut the deficit to sixteen seconds but Ogier remained in control.

Neuville was a similar time gap behind Rovanpera with Welshman Elfyn Evans making it three Toyotas in the top four after a fine recovery from a puncture on Friday. Indeed, he reeled in M-Sport Ford driver Ott Tanak, who lost time with a technical glitch that rendered a heavy steering.

On the final leg of four stages Ogier controlled his pace to claim the spoils and having shared eight Monte wins with Sebastien Loeb, moved out on his own. “It's huge, I love this rally. It's the one which gave me the dream right at the beginning and I am so happy for Vincent.” It was Ogier’s 56th WRC event victory and a first for Landais, remarkably, his 56th start in a WRC event.

Rovanpera was content with second and the Power Stage points but Neuville was prevented from making a charge for second spot due to excessive tyre wear. Evans was left to rue what could have been and Tanak’s decision to use a soft compound tyre to win the Power Stage came to nothing when he struggled through the stage with an understeer.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta and his Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston were fortunate to make it to the finish as their Toyota Yaris limped to the finish line with a damaged rear suspension, they were sixth. MI Academy driver William Creighton (Hyundai i20 Rally2) finished eleventh in the WRC2 Challenger section where Josh McErlean’s similar car was classified fifteenth under Rally2. In the WRC2 Masters Wexford’s Eamonn Boland (Citroen C3) retired.

Meanwhile, the Cork crew of Mallow’s Derek Butler and Drinagh’s Denis O’Donovan (Subaru) took a strong victory in the Inchigeelagh based Cork 1000 Shakes Navigation Trial that has propelled them into the lead of the Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Trial Championship. They finished the 120-mile and 51 Time Points event with a total of 13 penalties and were the only crew to make the right approach to TP8 to the south of Renaniree. Earlier, several crews lost time at a farm lane west of Toons Bridge.

The Limerick crew of Mike O’Connor (Jr) and Greg Shinnors (Subaru) finished second with 35 penalties with another Limerick pairing Alan and George Shinnors (Subaru) on 43 penalties.

