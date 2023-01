Kellie Harrington claimed her 10th national title in Dublin on Saturday night, beating Zara Breslin in the 60kg final.

The Dubliner outclassed the battling Tramore fighter to claim a remarkable 10th championship.

Harrington -- in her first fight on Irish soil since the Tokyo Games -- ultimately earned a unanimous decision.

As Breslin gamely battled to stay in touch, the fight was interrupted by the referee on a number of occasions so she could sort out headgear issues.

More to follow