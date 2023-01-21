Ireland claim 46-run victory over Zimbabwe to level ODI series

Ireland secured a 46-run victory against Zimbabwe to level the one-day international series and set up a decider in their final game on Monday.
Batters Paul Stirling and Stephen Doheny put on a 104-run partnership in the first innings, with Doheny going on to make 84 before being dismissed by Ryan Burl.
Harry Tector's 75 from 61 balls steered Ireland to set a total of 294 for seven, and Zimbabwe got off to a poor start in their run chase when Josh Little took his first of four wickets on the second ball of the innings to get Tadiwanashe Marumani out lbw.
Fellow opener Innocent Kaia and former England batter Gary Ballance both made half-centuries, but Ireland took five wickets in the final 10 overs to bowl the hosts out with 15 balls to spare.