Glanmire come up short against Liffey Celtics in national cup decider 

A lack of a killer perimeter shooter proved Glanmire’s undoing in their 47-55 loss to Liffey Celtics in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Intermediate Cup final at the National Basketball Arena.

The Cork women totally dominated the boards in a game of hugely contrasting styles but just couldn’t get the ball to drop from the arc, sinking just two three-pointers (of 20 attempts) to their opponents’ seven (of 27).

Glanmire’s full-court press and much slicker inside game, led by brilliant captain Maura Dillon, put them 12-8 up in the first quarter but then ‘Celtic’s outside shots and free-throws began to flow.

It was nip-and-tuck for long periods of the second quarter until a massive ‘three’ from Leixlip’s former Superleague player Erin Bracken pulled them three clear.

Orla Kiely quickly responded to keep Glanmire just a point adrift (27-28) at half-time but they could have been more behind if the Kildare women had taken advantage of their foul trouble and not missed four straight bonus shots just before half-time.

On resumption Liffey’s Shauna Homan and the Masterson sisters Niamh and Caoimhe quickly landed ominous threes to push seven clear.

Former Irish international Dearbhla Breen led Glanmire’s gutsy fight-back and a vital three from Tasha Tully – only their second in the whole game - kept their fight alive, trailing just 40-42 at the end of the third.

Another basket and a three by the younger Masterson Caoimhe pulled the Kildare women seven clear again but still Glanmire wouldn’t quit.

Their tigerish defence forced Leixlip into some timely shot-clock panics and captain Dillon was immense, finishing as the game’s MVP with 21 rebounds, 12 points and four vital blocks.

She levelled things 47-all with three minutes remaining but far too many fouls, and a few untimely travelling calls, finally caught up with the Leesiders whose next highest scorers were Breen (10) and Tully (9).

Leixlip, coached by Suzanne Maguire, sealed it calmly with four of six late free throws and Karen Mealey (18 points), Niamh Masterson (14) and younger sister Caoimhe (11) led their better perimeter shooting.

University of Galway Mystics, comprised entirely of their home-grown Superleague side, were, literally, twice as good as Limerick Sport Huskies in the women’s U20 final.

University of Galway Mystics’ Emma Glavin, Kara McCleane and Hazel Finn celebrate with the Under 20 Women's National Cup. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

They led 49-28 at half-time and won 97-48. Irish international Hazel Finn and Maedbh O’Brien were joint topscorers on 20 pts but Irish U20 star Kara McCleane (19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals) won MVP while Hannah Cremin and Sophie Moore were best for the losers.

Moy Tolka Rovers 40-year-old Michael Bonaparte racked up a heroic 14 points and 16 rebounds to help Gerald Kennedy’s side battle back from 12-down in an absolutely rip-roaring President’s Cup (Div 1) decider.

But their overall shooting (36% of twos and only 10% of threes) just wasn’t good enough against Ulster University who held on 57-60 thanks to MVP Conor O’Sullivan (21 points), Nathan Shafer and Girts Celms (15 apiece).

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions looked like they wouldn’t give Phoenix Rockets a sniff in women’s Division 1 after their brilliant recent American signingTrudy Walker shot 17 points, without a single miss, to lead by 24 (32-8) after the first quarter.

Yet Breda Dick’s Belfast side, led by Americans Jessica Fairweather and Calisha Clarke, fought back bravely, outscoring them 22-13 to trail by 15 (30-45) at half-time.

The Clondalkin side poured it on again to lead by 23 (69-43) in the third and the Wheeler sisters Ciara and Gillian (ex-Portlaoise) and Amelia Motz contributing hugely to their 80-68 victory.

But bespectacled Walker was worth the admission price alone, the inarguable game MVP with a phenomenal double-double of 35 points (65% from the floor and 90% from the line) and 26 rebounds.

Basketball National Cup Results

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Intermediate Final

Liffey Celtics – 55:(K Mealey 18, N Masterson 14 C Masterson 11).

Glanmire 47 (M Dillon 12, D Breen 10, T Tully 9).

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s U20 Final

University of Galway Mystics 97 (H Finn and M O’Brien 20, C McCleane 19, E Glavin 16).

Limerick Sport Huskies 48 (H Cremin 13, S Moore 10, A Pigott 8).

InsureMyHouse.ie President's Cup Final

Ulster University 60 (C O’Sullivan 21, N Shafer and G Celms 15 each).

Moy Tolka Rovers 57 (C Liston and M Bonaparte 14 each, D Heaney 10).

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 Cup Final

Phoenix Rockets Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 80 (T Walker 35, C Wheeler 15, A Motz 11).

Phoenix Rockets 68 (C Clarke 23, G McGrath 12, F Toner 11).