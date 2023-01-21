Ogier extends Monte Carlo advantage

French ace Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1) stretched his lead of the Rallye Monte Carlo to thirty six seconds and continues to dictate the pace in the 91st edition of the classic event and opening round of the World Rally Championship.

Fastest through four of the six stages of the second leg, he leads his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate and reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera with Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Rally1) just 1.9 seconds further behind in third.

Ogier began the day just as he started the opening leg with a pair of fastest stage times even though he experienced hybrid issues on S.S. 4 he led team mate Elfyn Evans by 11.4 seconds. The trio of Neuville, Ott Tanak (Ford Puma Rally1) and Rovanpera battled for third covered by a five second margin.

The fifth stage brought disaster for Evans, who punctured the rear right tyre and lost over forty seconds and plummeted to fifth. Ogier’s lead went out to 32.7 seconds as Neuville slotted into second. There was also some drama for Rovanpera when the rear of his Yaris stepped out on the first real corner of the stage and clipped the Armco barrier damaging the rear bumper.

Evans made a quick riposte and set the pace on S.S. 6 to end Ogier’s run of top times, the latter’s hybrid issues all sorted. The only other occasion that Ogier was denied a stage win was on the day’s final test, however, that too went the way of a team mate, this time Rovanpera, who was already in second spot as he eked out more precious time over Neuville. Tanak lies in fourth spot but his M-Sport Ford team mate Pierre Louis Loubet struggled after his Puma lost power steering that dropped him to twenty-ninth in general classification. Evans lies in fifth followed by Dani Sordo (Hyundai) and Takuma Katsuta and his Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston (Toyota Yaris Rally1).

The Hyundai Rally2 cars of Motorsport Ireland Academy drivers Josh McErlean and William Creighton lie ninth and tenth in the WRC2 Challenger section and in the WRC2 Masters Wexford’s Eamonn Boland (Citroen C3) is fourth.