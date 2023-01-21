Novak Djokovic plays through the pain to beat Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open

The strapping on Djokovic’s left leg was even more substantial than on previous days.
Novak Djokovic plays through the pain to beat Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open

PAIN BARRIER: Novak Djokovic had more treatment to his left leg. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 11:35
Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Novak Djokovic continued to defy a hamstring injury as a straight-sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov sent him into the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The title favourite admitted after needing a medical timeout and dropping a set to French qualifier Enzo Couacaud that he was concerned, and a clash with 27th seed Dimitrov was a much better test of his physical condition.

He took another timeout after falling to the floor at the side of the court at the end of the first set but, despite continuing to limp and looking uncomfortable at times, clinched a 7-6 (7) 6-3 6-4 victory.

It was only two years ago that Djokovic tore an abdominal muscle during the tournament yet still managed to win a ninth title, and none of his rivals will be expecting him to give up the chance of a 10th without an almighty battle.

The strapping on Djokovic’s left leg was even more substantial than on previous days but he settled well into the match, breaking serve in the opening game.

Dimitrov saved three set points at 5-3 and it appeared Djokovic was in full control but he was broken serving for the set and then had to save two set points, one at 5-6 and one in the tie-break.

Novak Djokovic collapsed to the court after winning the first set
Novak Djokovic collapsed to the court after winning the first set (Aaron Favila/AP)

When he took the set with a volley, the crowd would have expected to see a celebration, but instead Djokovic collapsed to the court looking stony-faced and called for the trainer.

The pain was evident on his face as he had the muscle massaged but, although there were moments when Djokovic did not appear to be moving properly, particularly going forwards, he was able to hare around on the baseline seemingly without too much hindrance.

Having beaten Dimitrov nine times in their previous 10 meetings probably helped. The Bulgarian at times threatened to make things complicated for Djokovic but, despite going down on the court twice more, he found a way through to set up a clash with Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

More in this section

Rodrigo Gomez celebrates after the game 7/1/2023 To win just once: The Galway basketball story
Australian Open Tennis Sleep expert: Andy Murray’s body clock will be very confused after late finish
Sebastian Korda Sebastian Korda stuns 2021 and 2022 finalist Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open
AustralianMenPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>HARD ROAD: Stefan Desnica (DBS Eanna) pictured at the launch of the National Cup finals. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Éanna hoping hard road has left them well prepared

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.244 s