Sebastien Ogier takes early lead in Monte Carlo season opener

Eight-time event winner and local hero Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1) blasted his way through the night’s opening leg of Rallye Monte Carlo to lead his Welsh and Gazoo Racing teammate Elfyn Evans by six seconds with M-Sport Ford returnee Ott Tanak (Ford Puma Rally1) 9.4 seconds further behind in third as a new season of the World Rally Championship got underway.
Ogier admitted he was as nervous as every other year setting out on his home event where the opening stage that ended on the Col de Turini where, unlike previous years, there was no ice or snow. Ogier finished the test 1.3 seconds ahead of Evans, who stated he experienced low grip at the stage end, all the drivers were on either a soft or super soft tyre.
World champion Kalle Rovanpera, also in a Toyota Yaris Rally1, was first on the and was quick to point out his dislike for the night stage as his car moved about at the rear, he finished the stage in fifth. Tanak had electrical issues on the road section to the stage and then traversed the 15.12km stage with no fifth gear, finishing fifth - 8.6 seconds off top spot. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) slotted into third followed by Japan’s Takuma Katsuta and his Tyrone co-driver Aaron Johnston in yet another Toyota Yaris.
Not surprisingly, Ogier was also best on S.S. 2, the longest of the rally at 24.9 kilometres where there was black ice at one particular corner. Evans was second quickest once more but declared he could have been better. Tanak in third continued to have fifth gear issues and was keen to get to the Monaco service park to effect repairs. Neuville lost around eight seconds when he slid off the patch of black ice, his Hyundai stalling in the process, he finished the night a mere tenth of a second behind Tanak. World champion Rovanpera, who opted to stick with the No. 69 decals on the side of his Toyota rather than take the No. 1 reserved for the champion was glad to complete the night stages, he occupied fifth followed by Hyundai’s Dan Sordo Elsewhere, Pierre-Louis Loubet (Ford Puma Rally1) was somewhat cautious on the second stage where Esapekka Lappi throttled back when he didn’t know where the ice was on the stage. Katsuta/Johnston had issues with the handbrake on the second stage and dropped to ninth.
Meanwhile, Motorsport Ireland Academy drivers Josh McErlean and William Creighton, both in Hyundai Rally2 cars, ended the night in seventh and tenth respectively in the WRC2 Challenger category. Wexford’s Eamonn Boland (Citroen C3) was fifth in the WRC2 Masters section after the opening stage.