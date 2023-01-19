Sebastien Ogier takes early lead in Monte Carlo season opener

Eight-time event winner and local hero Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1) blasted his way through the night’s opening leg of Rallye Monte Carlo to lead his Welsh and Gazoo Racing teammate Elfyn Evans by six seconds with M-Sport Ford returnee Ott Tanak (Ford Puma Rally1) 9.4 seconds further behind in third as a new season of the World Rally Championship got underway.

Ogier admitted he was as nervous as every other year setting out on his home event where the opening stage that ended on the Col de Turini where, unlike previous years, there was no ice or snow. Ogier finished the test 1.3 seconds ahead of Evans, who stated he experienced low grip at the stage end, all the drivers were on either a soft or super soft tyre.