'One of the biggest parts of leadership is knowing when you’re wrong and admitting it'

When it comes to courtside demeanour Darren McGovern is a model of composure and decorum, even when his Éanna team may be trailing by double-figures on the road as they have been more than once during this Cup run. Follow him online though or even better get to talk to him and you learn certain things do stir him.

For one there’s Liverpool Football Club and how their team is “screaming for investment”; their problems, especially in midfield, “have been there since Alisson had to score a goal [in 2021] to send us to the Champions League”.

And then there’s the state of the Irish health service, or the sight of thousands queuing overnight outside a Capuchin day centre days before Christmas just to secure a €50 Dunnes Stores gift card. “Country is in a bad way,” he tweeted recently. “A legacy of [successive] Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael [governments].” McGovern isn’t pontificating from some ivory tower, just as he’s not some idealistic, naïve student. He’s speaking as a foot soldier. For the guts of a decade he worked as a youth worker in west Tallaght, then this past year moved to Ballyfermot where he’s the senior youth officer co-ordinating various diversion projects.

You might wonder what a ‘diversion project’ might look like and how it helps a 16-year-old Johnny and Jenny. Well, McGovern might get a call from a Garda juvenile liaison officer informing him Johnny jumped into a car.

“They’ll say ‘Look, we don’t want to go down the courts route with him, we think he’d be a very good fit with your project.’ He might not have stolen or drove the car himself, he might just have been tagging along, a willing passenger you might say, whereas the actual joyrider might be seen to be beyond our project and already a career criminal. So Johnny would come here voluntarily, we’d meet him and his parents and maybe say to him, ‘How about we work towards you getting a driving licence next year?’ Go through road safety and test theory with him.

“With young women like Jenny it’s often shoplifting. So we’ve to establish why they’re doing it. Is it because they’re hungry? Or is it for the fun and thrill of it? Once you identify what their why is, then you can make your intervention. Just getting them to talk about why might be enough. Or maybe they’ve to appreciate the consequences of their actions and how it affects others and we bring in the shopkeeper, just trying to get by, that they stole from.

“A lot of the job is about building relationships. We’ve a pool table here, a kitchen, just a setting where you can have a lot of informal chats, get to know them, let them get to trust us, let them know we’re here to help and listen to them.”

Are the government listening enough? In the past month McGovern retweeted Brendan Gleeson’s Late Late interview from over a decade ago in which the actor expressed his frustration with the state of his country’s health service. McGovern was deflated and enraged by how Gleeson’s words still resonated and applied to now.

“I’m big into transparency, accountability. In no way am I a Sinn Fein supporter or any other party’s supporter but it’s time for change and some transparency which is why I went to town on that tweet about the government parties. One of the biggest parts of leadership is knowing when you’re wrong and admitting it.”

Does he? Constantly. It’s probably how he got the Éanna coaching job and still has it. McGovern was a bit of a journeyman player, albeit one who did well for a lad from Monaghan town who only took up the game at 13. After various stints in the national league and sometimes outside it with the likes of Dungannon, Longford, Dundalk Ravens and Dublin Thunder, he struck up with Éanna in the middle of the last decade. Instantly it felt like home and soon he was helping out underage teams within the club, having coached (just as he continues to coach) Dundalk IT teams since he was a student there himself in the mid-noughties. When Pat Glover stepped aside as Éanna’s national league coach at the end of the 2018 season, McGovern was ultimately chosen as his successor, his youth and vulnerability framed as a positive.

“We were a bit of a yo-yo club at the time, and had just been relegated [from the Superleague] again, so we were asking ourselves ‘What are we doing?’ A couple of coaching names were floated but I said, ‘That’s kind of the old school. If we’re to move up the ranks we need a bit of freshness.’ The club then said they’d love for me to do it. Initially I didn’t want to because I was still only 34 and didn’t want to give up playing.

“But I sat on it for a few days, talked to my wife Ruth about it and then some of the senior players like Neil Lynch. ‘Look, I’m going to mess up here, there, probably everywhere, but I’m going to need you to have my back.’ And in fairness there was buy-in from them straightaway. Plus we started winning games. That always makes it easier.”

They’d win instant promotion, and then followed it up with no more yo-yoing; instead they elevated to another level, reaching a Superleague Cup final in 2020. They’ve made it to every Cup semi-final weekend since, making them one of the most consistent, grittiest teams in the league. But again there have been mistakes along the way. Even since they won their Cup semi-final a fortnight ago McGovern has held his hand up to his players.

“Last weekend [an away Superleague defeat in Tralee], we weren’t in the right frame of mind and I told the players afterwards that was on me. I didn’t do as much prep as I normally do. It was the same in last year’s Cup and league exits to Tralee. I didn’t have the team ready for that situation. Even when we reached the Cup final three years ago, I played Stefan [Desnica] and Marko [Tomic] a lot when they’d been suffering with the flu and in hindsight probably had Covid.

“But experiences like that develop resilience. We’ve kept bouncing back. At no stage have we consistently lost and worried that he can’t get back on track.”

That goes for within games too. Twice on this Cup run they found themselves trailing by more than 10 points in the Neptune Stadium, to both the home club in the quarter-final round and then to Emporium Cork Ballincollig in the semi-final.

“When we were down against Neptune I still felt we were getting good shots, good looks, they just weren’t going in. And I keep saying to our lads I trust every single one of them. We’re a team of runs. There hasn’t been a game this year where at some stage we don’t put together a run of 7-0 or 10-2 and we’re right back in the game.

“It was like that against Ballincollig. What they do on the defensive end of the floor against us is phenomenal. It’s like they were logging onto our scouting video and knew exactly what we were trying to do. But again we felt we’d always come back, make our run.

“Our mentality is to get to the fourth quarter when it’s tight. We feel we’re very deep, and that down the stretch we’ll be fresher and ready to go. Now, there have been times like against Belfast Star when we were 14 down going into the last quarter and I kept with same five all the way for that last quarter because they were on a roll, and if you’re on a roll, we’ll keep rolling with you until you’re not and we go with the next man up.”

Knowing no one has stepped up and kept them up more than McGovern himself. By raising his hand up when he’s got it wrong, he has them on the verge of raising silverware.