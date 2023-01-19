Rafael Nadal to be sidelined for at least six weeks with Australian Open injury

The Spaniard’s reign as champion at Melbourne Park ended prematurely in the second round with defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald.
Rafael Nadal to be sidelined for at least six weeks with Australian Open injury
Rafael Nadal is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks with the injury he suffered at the Australian Open on Wednesday (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 06:41
Eleanor Crooks

Rafael Nadal is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks with the injury he suffered at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Spaniard’s reign as champion at Melbourne Park ended prematurely in the second round with defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal pulled up suddenly late in the second set and clutched at his left hip. He opted to finish the match after an off-court medical timeout but his movement was severely hampered.

The 36-year-old underwent a scan in Melbourne on Thursday morning that showed a grade two tear of his iliopsoas muscle.

An update from Nadal’s team said he would return to Spain for a period of rest and treatment, with the normal recovery time for the injury from six to eight weeks.

If that timeframe proves correct, Nadal could also miss the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells at the start of March but should be recovered in time for his favourite European clay-court swing.

He cut a disconsolate figure following the match as he contemplated another period on the sidelines but the good news is it is not a more serious injury.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nadal said: “If I have to spend a long time again, then it’s super difficult in the end to be in rhythm and to be competitive and to be ready to fight for the things that I really want to fight for. Let’s see how the injury is, and then let’s see how I can manage to follow the calendar.”

More in this section

Ireland v South Africa - Second ODI - The Village Andrew Balbirnie century in vain as Ireland lose last-ball thriller to Zimbabwe
Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra celebrate winning with the trophy 18/1/2023 Cavan's Virginia College overcome Cork's St Aloysius in All-Ireland Schools Cup
Cameron Norrie Cameron Norrie outlasts Constant Lestienne in early hours to reach third round
AustralianNadalPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>SHOCK: American Jenson Brooksby caused the second big shock of the Australian Open by knocking out second seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round (Dita Alangkara/AP)</p>

Casper Ruud knocked out of Australian Open as Jenson Brooksby shocks second seed

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.247 s