Cork's St Aloysius fall to Virginia College in All-Ireland Schools Cup

Cork school St Aloysius suffered defeat at the hands of Virginia College, Cavan in their Pinergy U19A girls All-Ireland Schools Cup final at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday.

St Aloysius had their work cut out to get a grip on the encounter from the get-go, as Virginia College opened up a nine-point lead, thanks to eventual MVP Emma Tolan and the assistance of her sister, Niamh.

Amy Duggan, an Irish underage international, delivered for St. Aloysius in the second quarter, landing a signature jumper from beyond the arc in the process.

But that was as good as it got for the Cork school as Virginia College - leading 23-11 at the midway point - powered on to take a resounding victory and capture the national crown.

Earlier, there was high drama in the U19A boys final as Malahide CS pipped Templeogue College in an epic encounter that was in the balance all the way to the bitter end.

MVP and winning captain Sean Fitzpatrick starred with 13 points in an influential performance for Malahide CS, while Jacob Fazande stepped up with 18 points for Templeogue College to head the scoring charts.

The teams were evenly balanced, and the numerous Irish youth internationals on show provided a spectacular contest with a great atmosphere.

The opening of the fourth quarter saw Malahide leading their counterparts, 39-36. With five minutes remaining, the sides were level, but a late Malahide CS push led by Christian McDonnell and Oran Flannery saw them take the title.

Speaking after the victory, MVP Fitzpatrick said: "It feels great. We’ve put in so much work this year and it’s all led up to this, it’s what we’ve been waiting for and it all just came together on the day."

The boys U16A and U16C national titles were also down for decision in the National Basketball Arena.

In the 'A' decider, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra overcame Coláiste Éanna on a scoreline of 58-33.

St Finian's College, Mullingar were comfortable victors over Castlerea CS in the 'C' final, after a stellar two-way performance from MVP and top scorer Ryan Bell.