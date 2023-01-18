Cork's St Aloysius fall to Virginia College in All-Ireland Schools Cup

Malahide CS edged Templeogue College in an epic boys final.
Cork's St Aloysius fall to Virginia College in All-Ireland Schools Cup

ROARING SUCCESS: Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra celebrate winning the U16A Boys final at the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools finals at the National
Basketball Arena in Tallaght yesterday. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 20:17
Cian Locke

Cork school St Aloysius suffered defeat at the hands of Virginia College, Cavan in their Pinergy U19A girls All-Ireland Schools Cup final at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday. 

St Aloysius had their work cut out to get a grip on the encounter from the get-go, as Virginia College opened up a nine-point lead, thanks to eventual MVP Emma Tolan and the assistance of her sister, Niamh.

Amy Duggan, an Irish underage international, delivered for St. Aloysius in the second quarter, landing a signature jumper from beyond the arc in the process. 

But that was as good as it got for the Cork school as Virginia College - leading 23-11 at the midway point - powered on to take a resounding victory and capture the national crown.

Earlier, there was high drama in the U19A boys final as Malahide CS pipped Templeogue College in an epic encounter that was in the balance all the way to the bitter end. 

MVP and winning captain Sean Fitzpatrick starred with 13 points in an influential performance for Malahide CS, while Jacob Fazande stepped up with 18 points for Templeogue College to head the scoring charts.

The teams were evenly balanced, and the numerous Irish youth internationals on show provided a spectacular contest with a great atmosphere.

The opening of the fourth quarter saw Malahide leading their counterparts, 39-36. With five minutes remaining, the sides were level, but a late Malahide CS push led by Christian McDonnell and Oran Flannery saw them take the title.

Speaking after the victory, MVP Fitzpatrick said: "It feels great. We’ve put in so much work this year and it’s all led up to this, it’s what we’ve been waiting for and it all just came together on the day."

The boys U16A and U16C national titles were also down for decision in the National Basketball Arena. 

In the 'A' decider, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra overcame Coláiste Éanna on a scoreline of 58-33.

St Finian's College, Mullingar were comfortable victors over Castlerea CS in the 'C' final, after a stellar two-way performance from MVP and top scorer Ryan Bell.

More in this section

Cameron Norrie Cameron Norrie outlasts Constant Lestienne in early hours to reach third round
Cazoo Masters 2023 - Day Eight - Alexandra Palace Ten Chinese snooker players have case to answer over match-fixing allegations
AUTO-RALLY-WRC-NZL World Rally Championship returns on Thursday
<p>CENTURY MAN: Andrew Balbirnie’s century was in vain as Ireland lost to Zimbabwe off the final ball. Pic: Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA</p>

Andrew Balbirnie century in vain as Ireland lose last-ball thriller to Zimbabwe

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.235 s