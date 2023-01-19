Laidback Melia Meteors' iron glove in a velvet fist

CLAIRE Melia regularly racks up ‘double-doubles’ for club and country, yet amassing personal scores and rebounds isn’t actually what she loves to do most on a hard court.

That’s what makes herself and American Celena Taborn - a genuine ‘double big’ - such a twin threat under the boards and will make for compulsive viewing when favourites Trinity Meteors take on Killester in Sunday’s InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’ Connor Cup Final in Tallaght (5:30pm, live on TG4).

Given her capacious scoring it’s a surprise to hear Melia declare “the first thing I like to do in basketball is passing the ball. It’s a great option for me to dish it into her. I couldn’t care who gets what scores. If Celena’s getting 40 points a game I’ll give her the ball - whatever works!”

A prodigy who first emerged with Ard Scoil Rathangan, the 23-year-old Kildare star is expected to deliver every time she steps on a court and her ability to do that, especially in clutch situations, is remarkable.

Laidback and laconic, Melia is the ultimate iron glove in a velvet fist, totally unafraid to cock a timely elbow or candidly speak her mind.

She quit a prestigious college scholarship in Philadelphia after a few months in 2021 because she wasn’t happy about the treatment of her less talented teammates.

Returning home to study childcare in Carlow IT the Kildare star had her pick of Superleague options when domestic basketball resumed post-Covid and chose Glanmire, with whom she won a Cup medal last season to add to the Division 1 one she won with Portlaoise Panthers in 2020.

Yet not even someone who regularly defies the shot-clock can beat the limitations of real time.

Newly qualified in childcare and working in a creche in her native Monasterevin this season made the exhausting treks to Cork for training and games no longer viable.

“That’s why I left Glanmire. It was grand in college, you didn’t always have to be there and could catch up on things but, with work, you have to be there from 9:30 to 5:30.”

She has wangled two half-days which helps, as does the much shorter distance to Meteor’s training venue, Colaiste Íosagáin in Booterstown.

Melia loved her time in Glanmire, not just because she joined a team full of international colleagues but for the support they provided when she lost her mum to a particularly tragic road accident in late 2021.

But this year’s switch to Meteors was made easy too by hooking up with more senior international teammates like Dayna Finn and Cork native Sarah Kenny.

Melia still plays with the icy detachment of an assassin, and is almost Keane-esque in having no truck with history or sentiment or valiant losses.

“Some coaches look back and say ‘we got this many scores and this many rebounds’ but we lost the game so?

“I get that you have to be positive to some extent, but too much positivity doesn’t make things realistic or make you want to get better.”

That uber-competitiveness is a family trait: “Both of my parents are like that. Even my Aunty Mary is the same. My two sisters and I played Gaelic football and basketball and we’re just all competitive.”

Ah c’mon, what about the romance of the Cup? The fact that Meteors, with such a vaunted history, are chasing their first one since 1996? The additional bite of a big North/South Dublin derby?

“No. I don’t really look at it like that, it’s just another game,” Melia says flatly. “There’s no point in building it up too much. Everyone hypes it up all around you so we’ll let them do that and we’ll just focus on the game.”