World Rally Championship returns on Thursday

Some ninety minutes after the glitz and glamour around the Casino Square in Monaco, the World Rally Championship roars into action this Thursday night with two stages in the famous Col de Turini where the aspirations of the title contenders will be unleashed over forty kilometres of tarmac.

All the teams feature changes to their line-ups and while Toyota Gazoo Racing retain the services of world champion Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera and Hyundai will again be led Belgian Thierry Neuville, M-Sport Ford hails the return of Ott Tanak. The Estonian replaces Waterford driver Craig Breen, who returns to Hyundai where he will share the third car with Spaniard Dani Sordo but has to wait until next month’s Rally Sweden for his season debut.

The one predictable force in Monte Carlo is its unpredictability with tyre choice playing a crucial role. Few if any of them can be as daunting as “the Monte” - especially in the dark. However, the teams are well prepared for the season opener and unlike last year when the rally heralded in the new hybrid era, the crews are now well acquainted with their machines. Last year and at 22 years, Rovanpera became the youngest driver ever to win the WRC.

The Gazoo Racing outfit look strong, especially with multi champion Sebastien Ogier, who will be on home territory choosing this as one of his events in another selected programme. Welsh ace Elfyn Evans and Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta complete the Toyota outfit with the latter co-driven by Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston. While Katsuta/Johnston will have a full season, they will only be able to score manufacturers’ points on events where Ogier is not competing.

Having shown fine form for Hyundai in the latter half of last year Thierry Neuville will want to secure his maiden world title this year, the team will have newcomer Finland’s Esapekka Lappi for a full campaign - last year he shared a Toyota Yaris with Ogier. Sordo, a solid points scorer, begins his partial programme this weekend.

Much of the attention will focus of the return of Tanak to M-Sport Ford with whom he began his WRC career in 2011. He won the WRC with Toyota in 2019 before departing for Hyundai, he has targeted a podium finish this weekend. Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubet drives the second Puma. Last year Sebastien Loeb and Breen gave M-Sport two spots on the podium - first and third respectively.

Motorsport Ireland Academy drivers Kilrea’s Josh McErlean and Moira’s William Creighton (25) both in Hyundai Rally2 cars and Wexford’s Eamonn Boland, who switches to a Citroen C3 after several years in a Ford Fiesta are seeded at 22, 23 and 42 respectively.

On the home front, Saturday night’s Cork 1000 Shakes Navigation Trial in Inchigeelagh (10.00pm) is a counter for both the National and Munster Navigation series. The local crew of Derek Butler/Denis O’Donovan (Subaru) will be aiming to improve their bid to reclaim their national title.