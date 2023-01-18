Cork native Jenkins hoping for capital gains in cup final with DBS Eanna

A LOT of ball has been spun since Sean Jenkins put together his spectacular underage highlight reels but he’s still only 23 and has no problem cherry-picking his favourite Cup final memory so far.

It has to be 2016 when Neptune did a memorable U18 and U20 double. Four of their teenagers doubled up but he was the only starter in both finals.

“We won the U18s on the Friday night and came back from like 21 (down) in the third quarter against ‘Vincents in the U20s on the Saturday night. We thought we were gonna lose. Everyone was down but we brought it back. All of Neptune was there, my family, my grandmother, it was amazing.”

What he doesn’t point out is that he bagged the MVP trophy in both games, copper-fastening the quality that saw him head to America for two years in a high school and three of college ball, two in South Caroline (Presbyterian) and one in Indiana (Marian University).

If you cut Jenkins he’d bleed red so it’s unusual that he’s contesting his first ‘big dance’ for DBS Eanna who face University of Galway Maree in Saturday’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup final (8pm, live on TG4). In the ultra-parochial world of Irish men’s basketball a Leesider lining out for a Dublin Superleague team is like Patrick Horgan declaring for the Limerick hurlers.

It was academics that dictated Jenkins’ move when he returned from the US last summer.

“I am a Cork man through and through,” he stresses. “But the most important thing for me was finishing in college and it came about because my course (Science and Sports Studies at the Technological University of Dublin in Tallaght) wasn’t available in Cork. I was torn between here, Tralee and some other places in Dublin.”

He was attracted by Eanna’s coach Darren McGovern and their ultra-diverse playing roster, which includes Serbians, a Croatian and Americans.

“I’m still looking to go play professionally in a couple of years (he finishes college in 18 months) and thought this was the best fit to help me do that.”

If he’s had conflicting loyalties at times he hasn’t shown it, chipping in 18 points when ‘Eanna beat Neptune in the Cup quarter-finals.

“Being back there in a different uniform was definitely weird. I still love them all to death but it was a wild experience alright and a good feeling to come out on top.

“I wouldn’t say it was one of my best games but Cup games definitely bring out the competitive edge in me.” The Southsiders’ are tied top of their Superleague conference and come through a tough Cup run against three Munster sides , starting with defending champions Tralee. Jenkins was among several injury absences for their semi-final defeat of Ballincollig when 39-year-old veteran Mark Reynolds turned back the clock.

“I remember playing at the Summer scrimmages in UCD and I was begging Mark him to come back. We were kind of short players and he’s scored 20-plus in a few games, come up really big for us.” Despite his own youth, Jenkins has more experience than most in this novel final pairing of playing in the white hot heat of Tallaght Stadium but has his feet firmly on the ground.

“When I was in America it was go-go-go, all about speed and athleticism. It’s a lot different here, slower and much more based on fundamentals. We’re playing well as a team now and that’s what we’ll have to do to win.”