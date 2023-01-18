Ireland's Davis Cup team set for crunch Peru clash

Ireland's tennis heritage is hardly distinguished. A lack of investment, facilities, courts, even the poor weather have all combined to ensure Irish players haven't been performing at the upper echelons of the sport for a long period.

Conor Niland and Louk Sorenson qualified for the US Open main draw in 2011, both had to retire injured in their first round games, but no Irish player - male or female - has qualified for a Grand Slam tournament since.

Green shoots are badly needed for the sport here and they may just come in the form of the Davis Cup.

The Ireland Davis Cup team are travelling to Peru next month to play a World Group I playoff game against the hosts.

A win would see Ireland secure a spot in World Group I, just below some of the top nations in tennis.

In September 2022, Ireland defeated Barbados in their World Group II tie in Georgetown, winning a thrilling encounter 3-2.

This is the highest level the Ireland team has competed at in almost 40 years when an Ireland side featuring Sorenson's father Sean reached the Davis Cup Group Stage in 1983 and then narrowly lost out to the US in a relegation playoff.

The tie will be played as a best of five rubbers over two days on the clay courts in Estadio Asia, 120km outside Lima.

The team is captained by Niland who says he and his team will give it everything.

"We as a team are incredibly excited to get a chance to compete in a World Group I play-off tie for the first time in many years. We will do everything we can to get a win for Ireland.”

The team consists of Irish number one Simon Carr (son of former Dublin player and manager Tommy), Osgar O’hOisin, Michael Agwi, Jack Molloy, and Thomas Brennan. Freddy Murray is first reserve.

Garrett Barry, Tennis Ireland National Performance Coordinator said: “Congratulations to Conor and his team on their nail biting win over Barbados, sending the Irish men’s tennis team on another exciting adventure to Peru at the end of the month. This is a fantastic achievement for Irish tennis and one that has not been seen for almost 40 years.”

There is political unrest currently in Peru with the government declaring a state of emergency, sending security forces into the streets amid waves of protests against the arrest of the country's former president, Pedro Castillo, for attempting to disband congress and rule by decree.

Tennis Ireland said in a statement that they are monitoring the situation.

"With the current situation in Peru, Tennis Ireland is working closely with the International Tennis Federation and the Peru Federation to implement robust safety measures for the team and all involved in the tie as safety is a top priority for all stakeholders."

The tie is fixed for February 3 and 4 and will be live streamed with details to be announced in due course.