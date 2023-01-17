Arthur McDonagh and Patrick Flood win through to finals

Arthur McDonagh and Patrick Flood pulled off a sublime double for Fermoy when securing their places in the Bantry Cup final and Paddy Barry Cup finals respectively.

McDonagh ended Aidan Murphy’s golden run at Bantry, holding off a late challenge for a last shot win. Flood was in unstoppable form at Rosscarbery where he beat Munster senior champion Michael Bohane. This confirms, if confirmation was needed, that he will be a potent force in this year’s senior championship.

McDonagh showed serious intent from the off in Bantry. He raised almost a bowl of odds with big third and fourth shots, exploiting a mistake by Murphy. He continued in that vein pushing his lead to almost two bowls after seven. Murphy refused to concede much from there and gradually brought the lead under a bowl heading into the final quarter.

Murphy lost momentum when he misplayed to the right with his bowl towards the wall, to leave him a full bowl behind again. He bounced back again though and was in the frame for the last shot. He missed the line with his last throw and McDonagh beat it to secure his place in the final, in which he will face either Gary Daly or Michael Bohane.

At Rosscarbery Flood took a few shots to reach boiling point. They were both right with their opening shots, with Bohane getting the better rub. He won the second shot too by 35m. Flood found his mojo with a good third bowl, which gave him a 15m lead. He extended his lead to 70m with his next two past the priest’s house. He went close to Barry’s boreen in another two to take his lead to almost a bowl. He raised a full bowl with another big shot to the guesthouse.

He converted that to almost two bowls in his next to the novice finish. He had two clear bowls of odds at the no-play line. He extended his lead from the play-line to quickly put the contest out of Bohane’s reach.

Brendan O’Neill secured his place in the Lyre final, beating Munster Junior C champion David Hegarty in the last shot, with Kenneth Murphy in third place. O’Neill took the first and last shots, but got nothing easy.

Hegarty played good second and third shots past the forestry entrance to raise 60m odds on O’Neill and a bowl on Murphy. He continued to shine in the subsequent shots, but was unlucky to miss Crowley’s bend with his seventh. That didn’t set him back significantly as he reached McCarthy’s bend in two more to lead both his opponents by almost a bowl.

A huge rub for O’Neill’s next one cut Hegarty’s lead to just 40m. Likewise a great bowl from Murphy to the rose bed put him back in the frame as the line approached.

O’Neill regained the lead with great bowl to the big tree and Murphy relegated Hegarty back to third. Hegarty hit back instantly with a massive bowl to regain a lead of 40m on O’Neill and a bowl of odds on Murphy. He edged O’Neill by ten metres in the second last shot. O’Neill closed with a great bowl, which Hegarty just missed.

An Ghaeltacht won the John O’Driscoll Cup at Clondrohid, beating Carbery 4-1, the proceeds of which went to the Jack & Jill Foundation. Carbery got the first win when Natalie Dempsey and Denis Murphy beat Ailbhe O’Shea and Adrian O’Driscoll.

That was followed by four straight wins for An Ghaeltacht. Joe Creedon and James O’Leary beat Gavin Harrington and Donal Crowley; Darren Kelly and Michael Desmond beat Denis O’Sullivan and Sidney Shannon; Niall Murphy and Anthony Lynch beat David Minihane and Mark Limerick and Conor Creedon closed the day by beating Donie Harnedy.

Jos-Bert Aalbers got 2023 off to a perfect start by beating the line twice in eight shots at Losser to win the first two rounds of the Dutch Champions Tour, which also places him in top spot for the Dutch place in King of the Roads. The tour moves to Lochem for the next two rounds.

The Tyrone club, Eglish, will host a special youth fundraising two day event of the St Brigid’s Day/Imbolc bank holiday weekend, with three Ulster v Munster scores each day. The Killea Club in Waterford has been awarded the hosting of the All-Ireland series three championships for 2023.