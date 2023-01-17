Russian flags banned at Australian Open after display at Ukrainian match

Organisers initially decided spectators could bring Russian and Belarusian flags into the arena.
A Russian flag was displayed at the match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 08:30
Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Russian flags have been banned at the Australian Open after one was displayed at a match between Russian and Ukrainian players.

The display drew a sharp rebuke for organisers from the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, and Tennis Australia has now announced that Russian and Belarusian flags will not be allowed at Melbourne Park for the rest of the tournament.

Players from those two countries are playing under a neutral flag at the tournament amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Somewhat bizarrely, organisers initially decided spectators could bring the two nations’ flags in, but displaying one has been deemed causing “disruption”.

A statement read: “Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open.

“Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.

Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl, left, shakes hands with Russian opponent Kamilla Rakhimova (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

“The ban will be effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure that this is the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

The flag was on show at Monday’s first-round match between Russian Kamilla Rakhimova and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine.

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko reacted furiously, writing on Twitter: “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”

