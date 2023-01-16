Rafael Nadal ‘not perfect’ but advances in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal considered his first-round victory over Jack Draper at the Australian Open a step in the right direction even if he did not play anywhere near his best.

The defending champion has been short on matches and wins since tearing his abdominal muscle at Wimbledon and went into the clash having lost six of his last seven clashes, the worst run of his career.

He was very wary of exciting young British player Draper and the 21-year-old took the second set but then struggled with cramp from the third set onwards as Nadal came through 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1.

The Spaniard celebrated like a man in need of victories, and news from elsewhere in the men's draw would only have cemented that feeling.

While Nadal will certainly have to play much better if he is to have a chance of retaining the trophy he won so brilliantly 12 months ago, he is at least in the draw.

That is more than Australian hope Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out on Monday because of a knee injury, while there is ongoing concern about Novak Djokovic's hamstring problem.

The nine-time champion and title favourite cancelled a practice session on Monday afternoon and, although he did take to the courts in the evening, it was with heavy strapping on his thigh.

Djokovic sounded downbeat about the issue in his press conference on Saturday and only has until Tuesday night, when he faces Roberto Carballes Baena, to get match fit.

Nadal shrugged off his 46 unforced errors against Draper, saying: "I need a victory, so that's the main thing. It doesn't matter the way. We knew it was not going to be perfect, as I said the other day. It was not perfect.

"But to win against Jack, I need to do things well. I think I did things well. So I'm satisfied with the victory because that gives me the chance to play after tomorrow again."

The 36-year-old could play Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals in a rematch of last year's final, and the Russian made a convincing start, defeating American Marcos Giron 6-0 6-1 6-2 in the night session.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas had slightly more trouble against Frenchman Quentin Halys but came through in straight sets, winning 6-3 6-4 7-6 (6), while a good day for the seeds also saw victories for Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner, Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov.

There was a five-set loss, though, for 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka, who is now 37, against Slovakia's Alex Molcan.