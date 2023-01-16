RTÉ secures Olympic TV rights to 2032

RTÉ has confirmed that it has secured extensive broadcast rights to the Olympic Games up to and including 2032, across all its platforms, including television, radio, and digital as part of an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros Discovery.

The national broadcaster has secured free-to-air television and digital broadcast rights for Los Angeles 2028, Brisbane 2032, and the Olympic Winter Games in 2026 and 2030.

RTÉ will broadcast more than 200 hours of coverage of each of the summer editions of the Olympics and 100 hours of the Olympic Winter Games on free-to-air television together with coverage online and on radio. RTÉ has already secured the broadcast rights to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 through Warner Bros Discovery.

RTÉ has been the broadcast rights holder for Irish coverage since the first Olympic television coverage in Ireland in 1964 during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dee Forbes, Director General, RTÉ, said: "We are delighted to secure rights to the next four Olympic Games ensuring that Irish audiences have free to air access to this major international sporting event until 2032. The Olympics always captures the Irish public’s hearts and minds as we gather to support our athletes on the international stage and feel pride in their many hugely successful performances and achievements.

"We hope that these achievements will continue to grow as we look forward to continuing our comprehensive coverage in Paris 2024 and beyond, supporting Team Ireland and sharing the moments that will inspire future generations".

EBU Director General Noel Curran said: “We are delighted to have secured the Olympic Games rights on behalf of RTÉ and our family of public service media Members. This deal demonstrates the continued strength of public service broadcasters on the global stage of sport.

“Sport should be for everyone, and we need public service media to bring all audiences together to enjoy the big national moments, inspire the next generation of athletes and grow fanbases for new and emerging sports.

“By working together, public service broadcasters have the potential to bring the Games to over 1 billion people across the continent free-to-air. No other media brand can guarantee so much multi-platform exposure to so many people. And that’s why I’m delighted to welcome this partnership which will ensure the Games are available to the widest possible audience across Europe.”