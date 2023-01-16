FA Cup replays, Grand Slam Tennis and major boxing bout: the sport on TV this week

Maybe the Liverpool fans out there will want to miss it but the Reds’ best chance of silverware this season appears to be the F.A Cup. But if they are to retain the famous old trophy, first they are going to have to overcome their replay against Wolves on Tuesday night.
There is a huge GAA double header on Sunday afternoon so if you are likely to be out an about making sure to put it recording. In the club senior hurling final, Shamrocks Ballyhale will lock horns with Dunloy followed by the club senior football decider between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes.
This is another reminder from us to you to check out Break Point - the tennis tour version of Drive To Survive – which has been available on Netflix since Friday the 13th.
7.45pm Serie A, Empoli v Sampdoria, BT Sport
Cádiz v Elche, LaLigaTV
Port Vale v Peterborough Utd, League 1, Sky Sports Football
Australian Open (day 2), Eurosport
Cowboys @ Buccaneers, Sky Sports NFL
Korea v Japan, BT Sport 2, Men’s Hockey World Cup; Germany v Belgium, 1.30pm
Napoli v Cremonese, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1
Australian Open (day 3), Eurosport
AC Milan v Inter, Premier Sports 1, Italian Super Cup,
Leeds v Cardiff, FA Cup, ITV4
Crystal Palace v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
Kilmarnock v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football
Australian Open (day 4), Eurosport
Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Atalanta v Spezia, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports; 5pm Lazio v Bologna; 8pm Juventus v Monza
LPGA: Tournament of Champions, Sky Sports Golf
Bulls @ Pistons from Paris, Sky Sports Arena
Man City v Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
Australian Open (day 5), Eurosport
Warriors @ Celtics; 3am Nets @ Suns, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf
FBD Football League Final; Deferred O’Byrne Cup Final, TG4
Leipzig v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga Sky Sports Mix
Sheffield Utd v Hull City, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button
BT Sport 1, Champions Cup, Leicester v Ospreys
Australian Open (day 6), Eurosport
Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Liverpool v Chelsea, Premier League, BT Sport 1
Connacht v Munster, TG4 Women’s Interpro
Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad; 5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid; 8pm Sevilla v Cádiz, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
Virgin Media One Horse racing, 1.10pm-4pm ITV3 Ascot
McKenna Cup Final TG4
Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 2
Dublin v Meath, Women’s Football League, TG4
Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
Exeter v Castres; 8pm Ulster v Sale, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2
Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith, Sky Sports
DBS Éanna v Uni of Galway Maree, Men’s National Cup Final, TG4
Divisional play-off 1, Sky Sports NFL
Celtics @ Raptors; 0.30am Bucks @ Cavaliers, Sky Sports Arena
Australian Open (day 7), Eurosport
Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill, UFC, BT Sport 1
Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Sampdoria v Udinese; 2pm Monza v Sassuolo; 5pm Spezia v Roma; 7.45pm Juventus v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Chelsea v Liverpool, Women’s Super League, BBC 2
Villarreal v Girona; 3.15pm Elche v Osasuna, LaLigaTV, La Liga
Montpellier v London Irish; 3.15pm Toulouse v Munster; 5.30pm Edinburgh v Saracens, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2
Shamrocks Ballyhale v Dunloy, Club Senior Hurling Final; 3.30pm Glen v Kilmacud Crokes, Club Senior Football Final
Leeds Utd v Brentford; 4.30pm Arsenal v Manchester Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
Hibernian v Hearts, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1
Trinity Meteors v Killester, Women’s Basketball National Cup Final, TG4
Brighton v Arsenal, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & Showcase
Divisional play-off 2, Sky Sports NFL
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1
Pelicans @ Heat; 11pm Knicks @ Raptors, Sky sports Mix