FA Cup replays, Grand Slam Tennis and major boxing bout: the sport on TV this week

Don't miss: Maybe the Liverpool fans out there will want to miss it but the Reds’ best chance of silverware this season appears to be the F.A Cup. But if they are to retain the famous old trophy, first they are going to have to overcome their replay against Wolves on Tuesday night.

Set the Sky box: There is a huge GAA double header on Sunday afternoon so if you are likely to be out an about making sure to put it recording. In the club senior hurling final, Shamrocks Ballyhale will lock horns with Dunloy followed by the club senior football decider between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes.