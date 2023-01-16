FA Cup replays, Grand Slam Tennis and major boxing bout: the sport on TV this week

Escape the January cold and stay in to watch these sporting events.
FA Cup replays, Grand Slam Tennis and major boxing bout: the sport on TV this week
Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 14:03
Andrew Horgan

Don't miss: Maybe the Liverpool fans out there will want to miss it but the Reds’ best chance of silverware this season appears to be the F.A Cup. But if they are to retain the famous old trophy, first they are going to have to overcome their replay against Wolves on Tuesday night.

Set the Sky box: There is a huge GAA double header on Sunday afternoon so if you are likely to be out an about making sure to put it recording. In the club senior hurling final, Shamrocks Ballyhale will lock horns with Dunloy followed by the club senior football decider between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes.

Streaming pick: This is another reminder from us to you to check out Break Point - the tennis tour version of Drive To Survive – which has been available on Netflix since Friday the 13th.

MONDAY, 

7.45pm Serie A, Empoli v Sampdoria, BT Sport

8pm Cádiz v Elche, LaLigaTV

8pm Port Vale v Peterborough Utd, League 1, Sky Sports Football

TUESDAY

Midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 2), Eurosport

1.15am Cowboys @ Buccaneers, Sky Sports NFL 

11.30am Korea v Japan, BT Sport 2, Men’s Hockey World Cup; Germany v Belgium, 1.30pm

7.45pm Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup, 3rd round replay,
8pm Napoli v Cremonese, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1

WEDNESDAY 

Midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 3), Eurosport

7pm AC Milan v Inter, Premier Sports 1, Italian Super Cup,

7.45pm Leeds v Cardiff, FA Cup, ITV4

8pm Crystal Palace v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

8pm Kilmarnock v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

THURSDAY 

Midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 4), Eurosport

3.30am-1.30pm Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf

2pm Atalanta v Spezia, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports; 5pm Lazio v Bologna; 8pm Juventus v Monza

5pm-8pm LPGA: Tournament of Champions, Sky Sports Golf

8pm Bulls @ Pistons from Paris, Sky Sports Arena

8pm Man City v Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

FRIDAY

Midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 5), Eurosport

12.30am Warriors @ Celtics; 3am Nets @ Suns, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

3.30am-1.30pm Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf

7.30pm FBD Football League Final; Deferred O’Byrne Cup Final, TG4

7.30pm Leipzig v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Hull City, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button

8pm BT Sport 1, Champions Cup, Leicester v Ospreys

SATURDAY

Midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 6), Eurosport

5am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm Liverpool v Chelsea, Premier League, BT Sport 1

1pm Connacht v Munster, TG4 Women’s Interpro 

1pm Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad; 5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid; 8pm Sevilla v Cádiz, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2

1.30pm-4pm Virgin Media One Horse racing, 1.10pm-4pm ITV3 Ascot

TBC McKenna Cup Final TG4

3.15pm Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 2

5.15pm Dublin v Meath, Women’s Football League, TG4

5.30pm Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

5.30pm Exeter v Castres; 8pm Ulster v Sale, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2

6pm Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith, Sky Sports 

8pm DBS Éanna v Uni of Galway Maree, Men’s National Cup Final, TG4

8.30pm Divisional play-off 1, Sky Sports NFL

10pm Celtics @ Raptors; 0.30am Bucks @ Cavaliers, Sky Sports Arena

SUNDAY

Midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 7), Eurosport

3am Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill, UFC, BT Sport 1

5am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championship, Sky Sports Golf

11.30am Sampdoria v Udinese; 2pm Monza v Sassuolo; 5pm Spezia v Roma; 7.45pm Juventus v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1

12.30pm Chelsea v Liverpool, Women’s Super League, BBC 2

1pm Villarreal v Girona; 3.15pm Elche v Osasuna, LaLigaTV, La Liga

1pm Montpellier v London Irish; 3.15pm Toulouse v Munster; 5.30pm Edinburgh v Saracens, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2

1.30pm Shamrocks Ballyhale v Dunloy, Club Senior Hurling Final; 3.30pm Glen v Kilmacud Crokes, Club Senior Football Final

2pm Leeds Utd v Brentford; 4.30pm Arsenal v Manchester Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2pm Hibernian v Hearts, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1

5.30pm Trinity Meteors v Killester, Women’s Basketball National Cup Final, TG4

6.45pm Brighton v Arsenal, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & Showcase

7pm Divisional play-off 2, Sky Sports NFL

8pm Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1

8.30pm Pelicans @ Heat; 11pm Knicks @ Raptors, Sky sports Mix

More in this section

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Mild to wild: Daniel Jones suddenly looks like a very dangerous quarterback
Australian Open Tennis ‘Devastated’ Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open before first round
Cazoo Masters 2023 - Day Seven - Alexandra Palace Judd Trump defeats Mark Williams to become Masters champion
<p>WINNER: Spain's Rafa Nadal celebrates his first round win over Jack Draper of Britain in Melbourne on Monday.</p>

Australian Open 2023: How well up are you on the first Tennis grand slam of the season?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.27 s