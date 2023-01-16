Cup finalists fall to defeats as Super League action resumes

As InsureMyVan.ie Super League action returned after a week hiatus for the National Cup semi-finals, both of next week’s finalists in University of Galway Maree (9-3) and DBS Éanna (9-3) fell to league defeats, while the race for play-off spots is finely poised.

A third win in succession has Killester in the hunt for a play-off spot, as they edged out University of Galway Maree 58-56. The lead changed ten times in this tight game with Paul Dick heading the scoring charts with 16 points to hand the Dublin outfit their eighth win of the season.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors exacted a bit of revenge on DBS Éanna after Darren McGovern’s side had previously knocked them out of the cup this season. On a 74-66 scoreline, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors picked up a timely fifth league win of the season. Dre Jackson stepped up with an MVP performance, notching 24 points as John Dowling’s side led from the get-go in Tralee.

Belfast Star are hot on the heels of the league leaders and they made sure they’re in the hunt come the business end of the season with a 90-81 triumph at home to Moycullen. Shon Briggs (31) top scored, ably assisted by Max Cooper (24) and Max Richardson (20).

Also in the play-off spot mix, Emporium Cork Basketball bounced back from cup semi-final defeat to move to an 8-3 record, beating Griffith College Templeogue at home. Luke Thompson of the away side top scored with 26.

MJ Randolph has proved to be a gem of an acquisition for UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony, as he top scored once again with a 22-point tally to give the Cork side their eighth victory of the season against UCD Marian, leaving them primed for a play-off run.

Bright St. Vincent’s are still looking for their first win since November after Energywise Ireland Neptune took home the spoils on a 104-72 scoreline. Josko Srzic’s side were depleted without the influential Stefan Zecevic, Donovan Fields shot superbly to end up with 37, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an eager Neptune who led from the first score to see them move to a 7-5 record.

EJ Sligo All-Stars’ have won six and lost six after Saturday’s 101-81 win against Flexachem KCYMS.

In a repeat of last week’s cup semi-final, Trinity Meteors were once again victorious over DCU Mercy, this time on a 68-53 scoreline.

The Address UCC Glanmire beat University of Galway Mystics gave in a 91-68 victory to make it 10-1 for the campaign.

Waterford Wildcats bounced back from cup semi-final defeat with a last-gasp 89-88 win over i3PF Fr Mathews to move to a 6-5 record. Sarah Hickey got the all-important last score in her 36 point tally, while Karli Seay scored 25 of her own.

National Cup finalists Killester had the ideal preparation for next week’s final as they fought hard for a 79-72 victory over Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, a win that puts them in good stead for a run at the play-off spots. Chyna Latimer top scored for Killester with 20.