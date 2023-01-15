Talking Points: Cup final shadow-boxing, Neptune back in the hunt, Fr Matthews meltdown

DBS Eanna lose in trap game in Tralee

Looking at the schedule coming into the weekend, DBS Eanna travelling to Tralee looked prime for an 'upset'.

Tralee are playing for their lives as they sit on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Anything other than a win for the Warriors would likely have ended their playoff hopes - and they played with the energy and aggressiveness of a team with their backs against the wall. No matter how much Eanna wanted to match that energy, it was never going to be possible especially with one eye on next week’s Cup final. Tralee’s mix of switching man and zone made Eanna uncomfortable and the increased speed with which they got out in transition was an element that has been missing at times this year. Tralee live to see another day and were well worth their 74-66 win.

Cup final lessons to learn for Eanna

On one hand, the loss is disappointing for Eanna, but on the other hand playing in an environment like Tralee and learning important lessons could be just what Darren McGovern’s side needed. The gameplan for Eanna has often be to find the best matchup and to attack it, causing the defence to collapse and then have to close out to shooters. Eanna couldn’t find that match up though on Saturday as Tralee’s wing length took away easy post ups for Andabaka and Desnica in particular. Although they have shooters, if you can take easy wing post ups away from Eanna it puts huge pressure on their shooters to knock down enough contested shots to beat you. On the defensive end, it was also interesting to see Eanna play more zone than usual as they look at a possible weapon for next week. Maree will certainly be taking note.

Josh Wilson’s scoring drought?

Outside of the overall tactics, one area of concern for DBS Eanna is Josh Wilson’s production over the past two games. The star guard, who has been having a brilliant season, has now had back-to-back games with five points or less. Wilson is a do-it-all player who helps rebound and run the team but he’s too good to give so few points to Eanna. If the National Cup is to go to Rathfarnham, Wilson will need to be aggressive and back to his normal self. He’s more than capable of doing so and Sean Jenkins possible return from injury will only help him have more space.

Killester dominate defensively

Brian O’Malley will be delighted with his Killester team after they pulled out a 58-56 win away to University of Galway Maree. Again, this was a game that was circled as a possible problem for Maree - a Cup Final will always own real estate in your head. The way Killester won, was particularly impressive as their half-court defence completely shut down Maree. Killester were still short handed with no American and yet they came away with a dogged win. The Dubliners are now tied at the top of the Northern Conference with three losses and are a genuine threat for the playoffs if they can get healthy.

Maree missteps

Charlie Crowley will be disappointed by his side’s half court offence on Saturday. They struggled to get in the lane and were held to 56 which is well below their season average of 84.3ppg. Most of the good work they did was created off of their defensive pressure with Rodrigo Gomez creating at least ten points off of steals, with Haines the primary beneficiary. One area that will definitely be of concern was Maree shooting just 6/15 from the free throw line. To leave so many points behind at the line in a one possession game will hurt and the fact that they gave up 25 free throws on the other end will also be worrying, especially as Eanna live off bonus points.

Positives for Maree

Despite the negatives above, Maree will feel that if they were to play that game again, they would knock down enough shots to win. Their defence was excellent throughout and Killester struggled to generate great looks at the basket for large parts of the game. Maree have the most aggressive help rotations in the country, and it forces teams to swing the ball around looking for open looks. Doing the same next week could force Eanna into being a jump-shooting team and despite their good guard play this isn’t what the Dubliners will want.

New Year, new American

In their first game of 2023, Energywise Neptune have jumped back into the title conversation as they beat St Vincent’s 104-72 in Dublin. St Vincents are without Stefan Zecevic so bigger challenges will follow for Neptune but the signing of Tarkus Ferguson looks like the perfect piece of business for the Leesiders. Ferguson had 22 points in his debut including six three’s and he looks like he has ability to put the ball on the floor and create that Neptune were missing. Ferguson was Blount’s teammate at UIC and their connection will be important for Colin O’Reilly. Ferguson has also played in the NBA’s G League alongside well-known names like Lebron James' former teammate Mario Charlmers, so his pedigree is clear. Neptune have been inconsistent so far this year but as we push into the business end of the league, this signing could give Neptune the momentum they need to get their first league title in over 20 years.

Killester navigate Liffey challenge

Killester’s preparation for next week’s Women's Cup final wasn’t ideal as stylistically they were playing against a team that couldn’t be much further away from Trinity Meteors. Killester have been using zone successfully this season and will likely have to play it again next weekend against a big Meteors team. This week they tried to play that zone again, but Liffey shot them out of it, scoring eight threes in the first half. Killester did adjust though and their second half man-to-man defence was enough to turn the tide of the game in their favour as they won out 79-72. In another plus for Killester, their five starters scored in double figures which is exactly the type of balance that will be needed in Tallaght next Sunday.

Meteors get ideal preparation

The fixture list isn’t ideal for Trinity Meteors this month as they had to face DCU Mercy the week after their Cup semi-final and now they will have to face Killester in the Cup and League over the next two weeks. Despite any worries that Niall Berry may have had about a repeat fixture with DCU Mercy, it turned into the best possible preparation. A big league win (68-53) that maintains their league title run helps, but the nature of it was even more important. One of the questions heading into the Cup final was how Meteors might deal with zone defence from Killester. DCU Mercy started this week’s game in zone which is unusual for them, and Meteors had to adjust. In truth, the first few minutes were less than ideal for Meteors as they rushed against the zone and shot quickly from the perimeter, but they adjusted and found their inside game more effectively as the game went on, eventually forcing Mercy back into their normal defence. It was scrappy at times but Meteors containing defence forced DCU into contested shots and overall, Berry will be delighted with what he saw.

Fr Matthews snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

Fr Mathews will wake up today wondering how they managed to throw away what would have been a big win on the road to Waterford. Up eight with 91 seconds left, the Cork girls were in complete control but went into meltdown as they turned the ball over and made a number of silly mistakes. The last ten seconds were criminal for the Cork side as they missed a free throw while up one and fouled trying to get the offensive rebound. Waterford walked the length of the floor and tied the game at the free throw line with the first free throw before missing the second. Incredibly Mathews gave up the offensive rebound and fouled again giving Waterford another shot at winning the game, which the duly took winning 89-88. Outside of the last-minute dramatics, Sarah Hickey’s performance was incredible too as she dragged her team over the line with 36 points including 18 in a brilliant first quarter.