Promising Dean Harvey captures maiden national cyclocross title

Dean Harvey underlined his reputation as one of the brightest prospects on the domestic racing scene with a commanding gun-to-tape win for a maiden elite national cyclocross title on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year old from Belfast dismantled one of the strongest ever fields assembled for the title race by surging clear of the field at the drop of the flag and storming to victory.

He had over a minute to spare on defending champion Chris Dawson (Dawson Racing) with another very promising young talent, Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon) rounding out the podium in third.

On paper, Coalisland man Rafferty looked best-placed to challenge Harvey having pushed him close in the fourth and final round of the national series recently, but on this form the latter was untouchable.

“I´m very pleased, it's been a good cyclocross season,” said the winner at the finish.

“I had a good bit of pressure coming in today but I handled it well, and with the conditions as well it was a tricky race but not much went wrong.” After pulling clear on the opening lap, Rafferty went in pursuit but could never quite get back on level terms with the flying Harvey.

Heavy afternoon rain after a weekend programme of racing made the course increasingly difficult but the eventual winner handled some technical sections, tight corners and soft mud with consummate ease.

“I knew Darren would be there, at least for the start,” reflected Harvey.

“I just started pretty fast, kept it controlled and rode a good pace for a couple of laps and the gap went out. I kept doing what I was doing and focused on not making any mistakes.” Superior handling was indeed a feature of Harvey´s performance who looked very much at home as he went about lapping riders.

Dawson kept him honest with another gutsy display, but it was always a battle for second which Rafferty conceded after paying for his early efforts.

The women's race brought drama aplenty as three in-a-row chasing Maria Larkin eventually got the job done despite an untimely issue with her shoe on the third lap.

She slipped from the head of affairs to third as she rectified the problem, as Hannah McClorey (RFDA) and Stephanie Roche (Scott Bright Motor Group) threatened an upset.

Alas, US-based Mayo woman Larkin kept a cool head and eventually got back on level terms before riding clear to win by around 20 seconds from McClorey.

RESULTS:

Irish National Cyclo-Cross Championships, hosted by Bellurgan Wheelers, Dundalk, Co. Louth M40; 1 G Kinning (Kinning Cycles CC), 2 A Bingham (Newry Wheelers CC), 3 R O’Flynn (Orwell Wheelers CC).

M50; 1 R Seymour (Team WORC), 2 T Woods (All human/VeloRevolution Racing Team), 3 J Henry (Inspired Cycling) M60; 1 J McCabe (Cuchulainn CC), 2 P Birchall (Verge Sport PI Cycles), 3 C McCann (Banbridge CC) Masters Women; 1 G Young (All human/VeloRevolution Racing Team), 2 H Foley (Yeats Country CC), 3 H White (Stamullen RC).

Junior Men; 1 L O´Brien (Fermoy CC), 2 J Mullen (Navan Road Club), 3 O Ferrity (Team Caldwell Cycles) Elite Women; 1 M Larkin (Cuttin Crew/Donkey Label), 2 H McClorey (RFDA), 3 S Roche (Scott Bright Motor Group) Elite Men; 1 D Harvey (Trinity Racing), 2 C Dawson (Dawson Racing), 3 D Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon).