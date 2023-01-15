Ireland Under-19s fall just short after fightback in World Cup opener

Despite a spirited fightback with the ball, Ireland Under-19s Women fell just eight runs short in their opening game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
CAPTAIN: Amy Hunter (left) scored 21 for Ireland. File pic: Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 14:33
Cian Locke

Despite a spirited fightback with the ball, Ireland Under-19s Women fell just eight runs short in their opening game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Potcheftstroom, with the West Indies taking an eight-run victory.

Freya Sargent (2-9) and Aimee Maguire (1-16) were the pick of the Irish bowlers as they restricted the West Indies to 125-3, while Amy Hunter and Annabel Squires combined for 46 runs.

Squires went on to post an excellent 42 off 38 balls, which included four boundaries.

Zaida James was the star of the show for the West Indies. She scored 52 with the bat and then followed that up with 4-20 with the ball in a sparkling performance.

Having been put in to bat first the West Indian openers James and Shunelle Sawh put up 61 for the first wicket as the Irish bowlers struggled early.

However, the bowlers bounced back and had some success late on, with Sargent taking two wickets in three balls to slow the West Indies momentum, and restricting them to 125-3 after 20 overs.

Having lost opener Siúin Woods early on, the second-wicket partnership between Hunter and Squires gave Ireland a great start in their response. However, it was Player of the Match James who struck to remove both batters in the middle overs.

A late cameo from Zara Craig and Sargent did gave Ireland some hope of victory, but the West Indies held out to win by eight runs.

Ireland Under-19s Women will face New Zealand in their second Group game on Tuesday January 17 at 10am local time (8am Ireland time).

MATCH SUMMARY 

Ireland U19 Women v West Indies U19 Women, North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom, January 15 2023

West Indies 125-3 (20 overs; Z James 52, Cumberbatch* 21; 2-9 F Sargent).

Ireland 117-7 (20 overs; A Squires 42, A Hunter 21; Z James 4-20).

West Indies won by 8 runs.

