Ruby Millet and Katie Bergin claim double golds at National Indoors

Rising star Ruby Millet underlined her star quality with double gold at the National U20 & U23 Indoor Championships in Abbotstown on Saturday, the 21-year-old St Abban’s AC athlete taking victory in the U23 women’s 60m hurdles in 8.47 and the long jump in a championship record of 6.31m. That smashed the previous record of 6.07m.
Katie Bergin (Moyne AC) also took double gold, claiming the U23 women’s 60m in 7.71 before winning the 200m in 25.25. The men’s 200m was won by Padraic Hassett (Nenagh Olympic), who clocked 21.81. The women’s 400m saw Miriam Daly (Carrick on Suir AC) produce a personal best of 55.76 to beat Lauren McCourt (56.01) and Caoimhe Cronin (56.30). Ciaran Carthy (DSD AC) won the men’s 400m in 48.53.
Nathan Sheehy Cremin (Emerald AC) edged a thrilling battle in the U23 men’s 800m, clocking 1.54.38 to secure honours from Jake Bagge (1.54.50) and Finn Woodger (1.54.59). There was a notable absence in the U23 men’s long jump in Reece Ademola, the world U20 finalist last summer, though his Leevale clubmate Lucy May Sleeman was present, living up to the favourite’s tag in the U20 women’s 60m, clocking an impressive 7.47 ahead of Laura Bolster (7.84) and Megan Lynch (7.90). The U20 men’s 60m was a tight contest with Jesse Osas coming out on top for Ratoath in 6.99 ahead of David Oghuvbu (7.01).
Katie Doherty (Ratoath AC) continued her progress to take the U20 women’s 200m in 24.76, while Dannon Long (Enniscorthy AC) took the men’s title back to Enniscorthy with his time of 21.84. Darragh Murphy (Limerick AC) finished just behind in 21.86. Adam Nolan defended his U-20 men’s 60m hurdles title in style, clocking 7.95, while the women’s U20 hurdles was won by Leevale’s Okwu Backari in 8.64.
The U20 men’s 400m saw David Mannon (South Galway AC) claim gold in a swift 48.87 from Joe Doody (49.28) and European U18 400m hurdles silver medallist Fintan Dewhirst (49.69). Una Brice of Leevale edged a close battle in the U20 women’s pole vault, clearing 3.25m to edge gold on countback from Ava Rochford, who had earlier won gold in the high jump with 1.77m.
Sean McGinley of Finn Valley was an impressive winner of the U23 men’s 1500m in 3:52.78, while Kelly Breen (North East Runners AC) claimed gold in the women’s equivalent in 4:41.39.