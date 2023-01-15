Ruby Millet and Katie Bergin claim double golds at National Indoors

Rising star Ruby Millet underlined her star quality with double gold at the National U20 & U23 Indoor Championships in Abbotstown on Saturday, the 21-year-old St Abban’s AC athlete taking victory in the U23 women’s 60m hurdles in 8.47 and the long jump in a championship record of 6.31m. That smashed the previous record of 6.07m.

Katie Bergin (Moyne AC) also took double gold, claiming the U23 women’s 60m in 7.71 before winning the 200m in 25.25. The men’s 200m was won by Padraic Hassett (Nenagh Olympic), who clocked 21.81. The women’s 400m saw Miriam Daly (Carrick on Suir AC) produce a personal best of 55.76 to beat Lauren McCourt (56.01) and Caoimhe Cronin (56.30). Ciaran Carthy (DSD AC) won the men’s 400m in 48.53.