Judd Trump rallies from behind to beat Barry Hawkins into Masters semi-finals

Judd Trump escaped from the jaws of defeat to beat Barry Hawkins and book his place in the semi-final of the Masters
INTO THE SEMIS: Trump won his quarter-final match at the Masters. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 21:12
PA Sport

Judd Trump escaped from the jaws of defeat to beat Barry Hawkins and book his place in the semi-final of the Masters.

The 2019 champion trailed Hawkins 5-4 in their best-of-11 last-eight encounter at Alexandra Palace.

But Trump, who earlier matched the highest break of the week with a 143, delivered a clearance of 107 in the 10th frame to set up a decider.

Hawkins was first to get among the balls, but Trump required just one opportunity to take a tense finale with a break of 81, securing his sixth semi-final spot.

The 33-year-old will face either Shaun Murphy or Stuart Bingham for a place in Sunday’s final.

“It was a tremendous atmosphere, and certainly up there with the top three I have ever played in or experienced,” said Trump, who came back from 5-3 down to beat Ryan Day in his opening match earlier this week.

Judd Trump held his nerve to beat Barry Hawkins (Steven Paston/PA)

“I felt in control at the end, as if I knew I was going to clear up. I made some good breaks from 4-3 down.

“I had to hang in there at the start when I was struggling, but towards the end I felt that if I could get my hand on the table I was going to score heavily.

“It’s a nice feeling to win another close one. It gives me confidence to do that when my back was against the wall.”

