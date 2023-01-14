Mark Scannell’s Glanmire prepare for tough battle with Mystics

It was ‘tough’ for The Address UCC Glanmire to fulfil a watching brief at the National Cup semi-final weekend, according to head coach Mark Scannell. But the defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions are looking to extend their 9-1 record against a re-energised University of Galway Mystics.

“It’s a tough assignment against a very dangerous team who are over their injuries and playing well. We’ll plan and prepare well and be ready for Sunday, as it’s an important time in our season over the next few weeks."

The race for fourth spot is proving to be compelling, with five teams currently sitting within one win of the final playoff spot. Four of those face one another this weekend, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics host Killester, while i3PT Fr Mathews travel to play Waterford Wildcats.

"We will be looking to set the tempo," said Fr Mathews head coach Niamh Dwyer. "We know Waterford is a tough place to go, but we have prepared well and we’re really looking forward to getting back on the court and putting it into practice."

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, University of Galway Maree head coach Charlie Crowley has heaped praise on his opposite number, ahead of their meeting with Killester. The Galway side need a win to continue their tussle for top spot with DBS Éanna, but face a ‘really difficult game’ against an in form side led by coach Brian O’Malley.

“They’re really in their groove and have a great coach in Brian. We’ve spent this week getting fully ready both physically and mentally,’ said Crowley.

Three teams – Emporium Cork Basketball (7-3), Energywise Ireland Neptune (6-5) and UCC Demons (7-4) are neck and neck behind leaders Maree in the Southern Conference. Emporium Cork Basketball have home advantage against Griffith College Templeogue, as they look to bounce back from defeat in the InsureMyHouse.ie semi-finals a week ago.

"It's never easy when you get knocked out of a competition but there is still a lot of league basketball to play and our group is looking forward to the challenge," said player/coach Ciaran O’Sullivan. "Templeogue looked very united in a comeback win away in Sligo over Christmas, so we will have to be prepared for their defensive intensity and shot making this weekend."