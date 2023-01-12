O’Sullivan adapting to motherhood just in time for league tilt

Claire O’Sullivan is delighted to be back playing for The Address UCC Glanmire after becoming a mother for the first time but says she found the comeback more difficult than anticipated.

O’Sullivan had her daughter, Emma, last year but says the preparation now involved before playing a game was an eye-opener.

“I was thinking I’d be on maternity leave, I’ll be with her all day. I’ll hopefully be able to go training and play the games at the weekend. It’s a lot harder than I thought. I’m managing okay and enjoying the basketball once I get there.

“Trying to leave the house and get everything prepared for her takes a while. When I get to the court I enjoy it.”

O’Sullivan’s husband Ciarán is player/coach for men’s SuperLeague side Ballincollig so there is a balancing act to be achieved.

“It takes a lot of planning. Ciarán would be out three nights of the week. I’d have training three nights as well. Ciarán’s parents are close by so they have been great in looking after Emma while we’ve been out. I wasn’t able to commit fully at the start, it’s getting a lot easier now.

“Between the grandparents looking after her we’re really lucky that we can both go out and play. But definitely it was an adjustment this year. Before if you had a game day on a Saturday you’d have your routine and you’d have your pre-game food and maybe going through routines in your head of what your specific role is. Who you’re going to be defending, thinking about the game.

“This year I can’t think about the game until I get to the warm-up. I have to think about Emma, when is she having her nap, when is she feeding, and do I have everything for her for the game. It’s just so new and I didn’t anticipate that. I didn’t really know what it was all going to be like but we’re managing with it and I’m enjoying it all.

“But it does take different preparation this year.”

O’Sullivan says Emma was brought to all of her games as she returned to the floor just three months after giving birth.

“She’d have to come to all the games because I was breastfeeding her myself for a lot of the time at the start. She’s on solids now and doing a bit of bottle feeding. I’d be breastfeeding her just before I’d go in for the warm-up hoping that she’d last the three hours between the warm-up and the game.

“It was a lot different but she’d be there then and I’d be kind of checking was she okay. As she got older she got a lot better. I’m not as tied anymore. Going back after having a baby maybe three months after was probably a bit too soon in hindsight.

“The fitness came back quick enough. With every session it was getting a bit easier. It was more the preparation and planning and making sure she was okay I found more challenging. But definitely it took me a good few weeks to get back to match speed.”

Claire O'Sullivan The Address UCC Glanmire in action against Trinity Meteors. Picture: Larry Cummins

Glanmire relinquished their Cup title on the opening round this season after defeat to Trinity Meteors. They are joint-top of the League, however, heading into the closing stages of the season and O’Sullivan says she is starting to hit her straps again.

“Performance wise I would have got a bit better the last few games. It is getting a bit easier with every game I play. It is more challenging than before I had her, there’s no doubt. I’m just delighted to be back playing and involved.

“We’ve a nice team and good team camaraderie at the moment. The American girls are having a great season. We have a good mix of youth and experience. I’m really delighted to be involved. We’re right there with the league so a chance to win some silverware hopefully with a few big games coming up.”

O’Sullivan, née Rockall, was speaking at the launch of this year's Pinergy Schools Cup which gets underway on Tuesday, January 17. She won two Schools Cups with Calasanctius in Oranmore.

Another SuperLeague player who had success at the Schools Cup was DBS Éanna’s Scott Kinevane who won Schools Cups with Coláiste Éanna. He is now working with former Dublin footballer Michael Darragh McCauley in the North inner city.

“We’ve got a basketball club going in there, the NEIC Trojans. Our first year with an U14 group so it’s something that I’ll definitely be pursuing when I’m finished playing.”

Kinevane says the success of the Netflix documentary The Last Dance has led to a resurgence in interest in the sport.

“We’ll have 30 lads at U12 and U13 training. We’ll have 60 kids at an academy. That documentary seems to have dragged people from all corners into basketball. It’s just blown up since then. I suppose the accessibility of it as well online with the clips is attracting more people to the game.”