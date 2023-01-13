Enda McNulty's dos and don'ts of cup final prep

Two weeks before the 2011 Men's National Cup Final, the late Brian Mullins, the great Dublin footballer and director of sport at UCD approached Enda McNulty, an All-Ireland winner with Armagh for help.

McNulty is now an internationally renowned performance coach who has worked with Premier League footballers and top professional rugby players and golfers — 12 years ago Mullins asked him for a dig out in taking down Killester.

UCD Marian were rank underdogs and captain Conor Meany says McNulty's guidance on their mental preparation was critical in pulling off the surprise victory.

With another cup final weekend looming, McNulty joined Meany and Kieran Shannon on All Net - The Irish Examiner Basketball Podcast to explain how world-class performance coaching can translate to an amateur setting and give practical advice for coaches and players ahead of a final.

But he also wanted to remember the great Brian Mullins, who died last September.

"I want to dedicate the medal UCD gave me. I was really humbled to be invited to the medal ceremony. Brian hosted it, God rest him. I was unbelievably humbled that Brian gave me a gold medal that UCD won. To be honoured with a medal as part of the backroom staff is a big deal. I still have the medal. In fact I have it on the mantelpiece. I don't have my All-Ireland medal, Ulster medal, Sigerson medal on the mantelpiece. I have my Six Nations medal and my UCD medal,. But I want to dedicate it now to Brian Mullins, because without him I wouldn't have been involved.

And here are some of Enda's Dos and Don'ts ahead of a big final

DON'T

- Don't try anything an awful lot different.

- Don't overtrain. The biggest thing coaches get wrong — S&C coaches — is we'll do an extra session. We'll do more up and down the court. We'll do more yards. We'll do more agility work, we'll do more tactical work. Less is more.

- Don't over-sensationalise the final. Make sure the focus is on the basics. Don't hype up the final. With UCD Marian we focussed on the basics. We didn't hype it up, we hyped it way way down. I learned it from the Armagh days as well.

- Don't think about the media, The media can hijack teams ahead of a big final. They start to read the media or even start to think about the media.

- Don't ask players to do something they've never done for you all season. Disaster zone.

DO

- Do, as a coach, be dead relaxed.

- Do, as a captain, make sure you've got conviction and command of the communication all that two weeks before the final. That when they look into your eyes, they believe with every sinew that you're the man to lead them to win.

- Do make sure they know the gameplan. I learned it hard with Ireland, in the Premier League, with professional golfers. If you phone them in the middle of the might they should know what's our offensive plan, what's our defensive plan. They should have it on the tip of their tongues.

- Do make sure your mental preparation is better for that two weeks than any other aspect.