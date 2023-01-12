All Net Podcast: Cup final prep with Enda McNulty and the secrets of Maree momentum

Enda McNulty and Charlie Crowley join Kieran Shannon and Conor Meany on this week's show
All Net Irish Examiner Basketball Podcast with Kieran Shannon, Conor Meany, Charlie Crowley and Enda McNulty

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 16:42

With cup final weekend looming, GAA great and performance coach Enda McNulty joins Kieran Shannon and Conor Meany to discuss the dos and don'ts of preparing for a big game.

Thanks to the intervention of the late Dublin footballer Brian Mullins, Enda assisted Conor's UCD Marian side in 2011 ahead of their underdog cup final win over Killester.

He explains how world-class performance coaching can translate to an amateur setting and gives some practical advice for coaches and players ahead of a final.

We also hear from Charlie Crowley, the young coach of Maree, who last weekend booked a place in the men's cup final for the first time.

